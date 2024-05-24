How gaming operators are fleecing gamblers 

A woman gambles on a slot machine. Illicit slot machines are not found in managed gaming establishments. Ugandans are losing money due to illicit gaming machines. PHOTO/Michael Kakumirizi 

By  Justus Lyatuu

What you need to know:

National Gaming and Lotteries Board says they have confiscated over 3,000 slot machines and other gaming equipment across the country which translates to closure of roughly 1,000 outlets.