Prime

How pandemic increased IMF, World Bank funding to Uganda

A woman counts dollars in a bank. The World Bank’s rapid mobilisation of vaccine financing aims at supporting affordable and equitable vaccine acquisition and deployment, and to signal that Bank financing is available. PHOTO/ file

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Loan disbursement to Uganda increased by 36 percent from 2018 to 2019, and by 192 percent from2019 to 2020 according to a report by Development Initiatives titled ‘Uganda’s loans from International Financial Institutions (IFIs), 2018–2021

Multilateral institutions, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have responded to the coronavirus crisis with an unprecedented magnitude of financial assistance to member countries, to protect the most vulnerable and set the stage for inclusive and sustainable recovery.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.