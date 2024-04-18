Is EFRIS a necessary evil?

Over the past few weeks, Kampala city traders have become more irate over a variety of issues that they believe to be unjust. One of the issues that the traders have raised is their concern for Uganda Revenue Authority’s (URA) demand for them to use the Electronic Fiscal Reporting and Invoicing System, dubbed EFRIS.

The traders argue that small businesses should be excluded from EFRIS and that it should only apply to large suppliers and manufacturers.

Several reasons including lack of clarity on how the system works as well as the compliance enforcement procedures being instituted by the Revenue Authority have triggered the traders’ unrest. In order to reach an amicable position, it is important to understand why EFRIS was introduced by government and whether it has achieved its intended objectives.

Why EFRIS?

EFRIS is a real time invoicing system that was implemented by the URA in 2020. This system enables the URA to instantaneously receive taxpayers’ sales details at the point of conducting the transaction or shortly thereafter. The system therefore allows the tax man to track all the invoices and receipts by taxpayers through their unique Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) therefore curbing revenue leakage and widening the tax base.

URA designed several EFRIS platforms to facilitate the issuance of electronic invoices such as the use of the web portal, linking of taxpayers accounting systems to URA’s system, as well as use of Electronic Fiscal Devices. EFRIS is also utilised as a record-keeping tool by taxpayers engaged in the supply of goods. It accomplishes this by providing a stock management functionality, which logs incoming stock purchased locally or imported, and outgoing stock sold to customers in addition to invoice issuance and receipt records.

Who is required to use EFRIS?

EFRIS was first introduced in 2020. Through a Gazette Notice No. 595 published on 23 June 2020, URA communicated that the use of EFRIS was only mandatory for VAT-registered taxpayers. Many businesses such as manufacturers, professional service providers and supermarkets that were already Value Added Tax (VAT) registered were subsequently enrolled onto the EFRIS system and commenced mandatory issuance of electronic invoices on January 1, 2021.

Traders’ plea

Since the use of the EFRIS platform is mandatory for VAT-registered taxpayers, a business may only worry about EFRIS if it is already VAT-registered or if it meets the VAT registration threshold. The annual VAT registration threshold is Shs150 million. This means businesses making sales of Shs12.5 million per month (approximately Shs410,000 per day) should register for VAT and start issuing electronic invoices on all sales to their customers using the EFRIS platform.

Since many traders, landlords, and small businesses meet this threshold, they are required to register for VAT and start issuing electronic invoices using the EFRIS system.

A restaurant selling a plate of food for Shs25,000 and has registered for VAT must include 18 percent VAT on its bills to customers. The 18 percent VAT will result in an extra charge of Shs4,500 (Shs25,000 * 0.18). A VAT-registered restaurant will also be registered for EFRIS and provide electronic invoices to support its VAT operations.

The URA should register businesses that meet the VAT registration criteria if they do not register voluntarily. Forced VAT registration is followed by mandatory EFRIS registration. The taxman may then penalise the business for late VAT registration and failure to issue electronic invoices.

Navigating opportunities

As with any new system, the need to sensitise the traders on the use of the EFRIS platform cannot be overlooked. The use of the system comes with the requirement for businesses to train personnel on the use of EFRIS as well as investment in data and system installation, depending on the mode of EFRIS operation that may be adopted by the taxpayer. In addition, since many traders source raw materials / stock from non-VAT registered persons, they will not be able to get the benefit of claiming input VAT.

Juliet Najjinda, senior manager, indirect taxes at PwC Uganda.

However, the system also presents some opportunities such as improvement in record keeping and stock management as well as ease in VAT return filing based on the pre-filled tax returns. This also eliminates the risk of physical loss of tax invoices as copies are digitally stored in the system.

URA should consider more lenient on-boarding procedures such as waiving penalties on businesses that had already reached the VAT registration threshold but not registered for VAT. The taxman should also consider a more rigorous sensitisation programme to encourage more traders to comply and get on board.