Joblessness is still a problem for all of us – Mastercard

First and foremost, congratulations on your appointment

Thanks, I welcome the challenge and the new chapter in my career path.

What will be your immediate challenge?

The Mastercard Foundation has so many programmes. We shall continue to push them but focus will be on the Young Africa Works strategy.

Tell us about the strategy and who it targets

The Young Africa Works strategy targets youth. Mastercard considers them as partners. To ensure that different segments of youth are reached, the definition of the African Union guides in defining the targeted youth.

Is it only implemented in Uganda, or it is also in other countries?

It is a country-based strategy currently implemented in seven countries. The strategy’s goal is to see 30 million young people, especially young women, in dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. Within each country, the strategy has different targets with regards to the number of young people in dignified and fulfilling work opportunities.

Which areas does the strategy focus on in Uganda?

In Uganda, focus is on three priority areas including agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises and the digital economy. Construction, tourism, and education skilling are additional sectors that are considered. These focus areas were defined through a co-creation process conducted with a team of different stakeholders, among them young people, government officials, successful entrepreneurs, and the country Head of State. Within these focus areas, the strategy is grounded on disruption, which seeks to achieve results based on a push in a new direction, implement at scale, putting in consideration the huge unemployment challenge and systems strengthening, which seeks to empower local systems so that young people can create their own vision and values to continue to work in the context they know best.

I understand you have been doing this since 2018. What has been the impact so far?

The strategy has supported around 40,000 young people to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities. However, the impact at the systems levels is much more than the numbers. For instance, partners have set up structures and built systems which will upsurge the number of work opportunities to be enabled in the coming years.

Youth unemployment seems to grow every day. Aren’t you already overwhelmed?

We understand that Africa is a young continent facing various challenges. Mastercard is committed to addressing youth unemployment amongst other problems through strengthening education to address skills mismatch by linking supply to demand, advocating for policy environment that enables enterprise growth and development, enabling businesses to access finance, markets, and business development services. With the youth being at the centre of our work, we aim to raise their voices. Rather than feeling overwhelmed, we believe in the potential of young people and unlocking opportunities that matter for them.

How many work opportunities, as Mastercard, do you think are needed to be created by all stakeholders, particularly in Uganda, to solve this challenge?

Youth unemployment is a huge challenge that cannot be addressed by only one stakeholder. At the continent level, 370 million young people will enter the work force by 2030. At a country level, Mastercard understands that the 4.3 million dignified jobs are inadequate compared to the magnitude of jobs needed. We, therefore, aim to influence other stakeholders to join the mission of creating dignified and fulfilling work opportunities for young people.

What will happen after 2030? Will the strategy change or will it be reviewed and continued?

The strategy focuses on building systems at local levels. This will ensure sustainability and continuity of the programme interventions without input from the MasterCard’s strategy. Partners will continue to unlock more opportunities for young people enabled the structures and systems built.

What would you advise government, development partners and other stakeholders to do to solve youth unemployment?

First, every one of us must believe in the potential of the country that it has the resources to enable young people transform their lives and communities.

We must also get out of that dependence mentality with regards to support. Government and other development organisations need to move away from handouts to invest resources into a system that is accessible and equitable.

Focus should also be put on what matters with government getting more intentional as well as maintaining consistency in regard to respect of rules, which demands that organisations supporting young people have a clear framework and respect the rules.

What would be your last word and advice to young people?

Youth must be updated and strive to improve on their skills, knowledge, and attitude at both local and global levels.

They must also develop practical ethics required to work in a global environment as well as be patient until when everyone understands what is required to work with them. Beyond this, they should focus on improving their competences by acquiring soft skills that are pivotal to maneuver in a professional workplace.

The Mastercard Foundation’s new strategy, Young Africa Works, outlines how, over the next decade, the firm will find solutions to the youth employment challenge. When young people can secure formal work and a steady wage their lives improve. Employment, particularly formal employment, is a leading pathway out of poverty for families.