Karamoja struggling to benefit from a rich mineral resource

An artisanal miners collecting marble stones. PHOTOs | by Paul Murungi 

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

Mining. Karamoja is blessed with a large deposit of minerals, yet a small mining community in Nakabaat in Moroto District is still struggling to come to terms with the consequences of resource exploitation.

Nestled in the hills of the north eastern Uganda, a small Karimojong mining community in Nakabaat in Moroto District is struggling to come to terms with the consequences of mineral resource exploitation.

