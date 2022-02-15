Oil and gas investments will boost engineering sector - Dr Mutenyo

Dr Isaac Mutenyo, the chairman of the Engineers Registeration Board. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

Civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering among others are critical disciplines, whose pivotal role will be enhanced by the oil and gas construction boom. With just under 1,500 registered engineers in the country, the chairman of the Engineers Registeration Board Dr Isaac Mutenyo, shares his insights, strategies and skills transfers needs among other issues on the industry in an interview with Prosper magazine’s Racheal Nabisubi.

1. What is World Engineering Day?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.