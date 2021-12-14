Rethink your password hygiene

A woman types a password on a smartphone. Password managers offer an extra layer of protection with two factor authentication. PHOTO/EDGAR BATTE

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

The solution to having so many passwords is to make the password manager your friend. A password manager is a programme that houses all your passwords in one convenient location with one master password.

Just like a gate limits intruders from accessing a home, a password is the easiest means of proof to limit access to your digital information.

