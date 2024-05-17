Rise of digital monopolies should be checked, Wall says

Ms Pheona Nabasa Wall, the chief executive officer of Fidelis Leadership Institute. PHOTO/ISMAIL MUSA LADU

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Competition Act, of 2023, which aims at regulating players with dominant positions in the markets, has not started biting yet despite uncompetitive tendencies by businesses and organisations.
  • In an interview after the launch of the competition law and consumer protection training by Fidelis Leadership Institute in partnership with the COMESA Competition Commission, the chief executive officer of the Institute, Ms Pheona Nabasa Wall, told Prosper Magazine’s Ismail Musa Ladu why tackling uncompetitive and predatory business practices begins with knowledgeable human resource. 