Rise of digital remittances: What must be done

World Remit communications chief in Uganda, Mr Ivan Kanyali. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Although the inflow of remittance in Uganda declined in 2021, it is still a lifeline for many rural people, and continues to play a vital role in Uganda’s economic growth.

Many Ugandans abroad are now embracing use of mobile money to remit money back home- which has contributed to increase of hard currency being remitted in the country instead of usual system like banks Daily Monitor's Tom Brian Angurini February 13 spoke to World Remit communications chief in Uganda, Mr Ivan Kanyali.

