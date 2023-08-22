CSBAG executive director Julius Mukunda.

WB funding cuts: Slashing govt expenditure can save Shs10t

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

What you need to know:

  • On August 8, 2023, the World Bank (WB) said it will not offer new funding to Uganda over the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
  • According to Civil Society Organisations under their umbrella, the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), this decision will take a toll on the economy.
  • Prosper Magazine’s Ismail Musa Ladu captured the reactions of CSBAG executive director, Mr Julius Mukunda on the matter. Excepts …

