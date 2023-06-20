What is messing up URA tax targets? 

Taxation experts in the economy have spoken about the continuous issues affecting tax collection in the country.



The low revenue collections and narrow tax base, experts said, are due to poor coordination within government agencies and continuous failure to seamlessly navigate through the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) computerised system known as the e-Tax system.

Speaking to Daily Monitor last week, Mr Frederick Kibedi, a managing partner at audit firm PKF said tax payers have limited knowledge and insight about the e-Tax system.



“They did not sensitise customers [well] on how the system works. Therefore, people were failing to file tax returns within the government..and attempting to seek assistance from unprofessional people,” he said.



Of the Shs52 trillion budget, Shs29.7 trillion is expected to come from domestic revenue (excluding borrowings) of which Shs27.4 trillion is expected from tax revenue.



The Finance Ministry spokesperson Mr Jim Mugunga said as much as they have the capacity to easily pass a law that broadens the revenue base at national level, other subsets of issues affect revenue collection.



“The problem is bigger than collaboration and coordination including [having] people who understand the law,” he said.



On his part, former Finance Minister currently serving as the Makerere University’s Chancellor Prof Ezra Suruma said the issue of under tax collections signifies a problem that needs to be addressed.



Meeting the steep tax collection the targets since the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr Suruma added, was quite difficult because of the gloomy and unpredictable atmosphere.



Domestic Revenue Collections fell below the target for the first half of 2020/2021 financial year following the Covid-19 pandemic during which the performance of the economy was negatively impacted.



Direct taxes at the time underperformed largely due to shortfalls of Shs168 billion in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Shs240 billion in corporate tax according to a Bank of Uganda monetary policy report for August 2021.



A source at Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity told this publication on Thursday that as much as URSB’s mandatory role of collecting the annual Shs50,000 stamp duty from each of the registered 900,000 registered companies on their register which would yield Shs45 billion, it is not achievable because hardly one fifth of all these companies pay for their annual obligations.



Majority of companies, the source said, are in arrears for several years of nonpayment.



“..But whenever defaulting companies approach URSB for services like change of directors, filing resolutions, change of ownership, they are forced then to first pay all the arrears before they can be attended to,” the source said.

The URA will need to review the effectiveness of its ongoing measures and explore additional measures that can further accelerate revenue generation.



When asked to explain how they are intending to resolve the issues surrounding the tax base, Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki, the commissioner general at URA in an email response said, with the exception of the financial year 2019/2020, revenue has been growing steadily in double digits, despite the negative impact that was brought about by Covid-19 during the last three years.

Tax collection officials at Uganda Revenue Authority. PHOTO/ FILE