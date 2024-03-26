Why we all can't be entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is the fallback position when everything else fails. When faced with challenges in traditional career paths, some people may look to entrepreneurship as a way to create opportunities for themselves.

While entrepreneurship can be a pathway to break free from the constraints of traditional employment, you must remember that it is a legitimate career choice that requires dedication, innovation, and risk-taking.

Life of an entrepreneur

Mr Sunday Ruhowabwooba, a small-scale businessman who utilises fun and entertainment for teambuilding, shared valuable insights into the fundamental aspects of entrepreneurship.

For the past six years, Mr Ruhowabwooba has been at the helm of Vector Events, an events company.

Through the provision of engaging and interactive entertainment services, the company has carved out a distinct niche.

To expand his income opportunities, he recently launched a new venture – a shoe-cleaning business – which is only two months old. Situated in Munyonyo near the Fusion Auto Spur building, he was actively cleaning shoes while speaking to Prosper Magazine.

In a calm yet determined tone, he says: "We start businesses to make profits but where you do not make a profit, you persevere," he says.

While discussing his motivation for entrepreneurship, he reiterates: “Although I had employment opportunities, I didn’t feel at ease in that environment. I find greater satisfaction in exploring new endeavors.”

By focusing on creating value and addressing genuine needs or challenges, entrepreneurs can build businesses that resonate with people at a deeper level.

He says that from the early days of Vector Events, he knew that he wanted to do something that would resonate with people.

“Many people open up businesses without understanding what it means to be a business person. A person in business never gives up. You have to be knowledgeable, do research, remain persistent and consistent," he says.

His perspective encapsulates a powerful lesson in entrepreneurship and life. “In all my years of entrepreneurship, I have learned that success depends on more than just talent or opportunity. It requires giving your all—body and soul—to whatever you do. Only by fully committing yourself to your goals and dreams can you unlock their true potential," he says.

His consistent dedication to entrepreneurship and numerous innovations exemplify the perseverance required by all aspiring entrepreneurs.

Without this endurance, the entrepreneurial journey may falter, a sentiment echoed by Mr Ronald Mayanja Omugalanda, an entrepreneurship coach and managing partner of Ability Explored Limited.

Mr Ronald Mayanja Omugalanda, an entrepreneurship coach and managing partner of Ability Explored Limited. PHOTO/ FILE

“Human beings possess different potentials. While some individuals thrive as business starters and owners, others excel as employees. Each person can only pursue one path or the other,’’ he says while highlighting the qualities of an entrepreneur.

“Having a feasible business idea is essential; conducting market research to ensure there is demand for the product or service is as well as passion, which is a motivator during challenging times,’’ he says.

The Enterprise Uganda executive director, Charles Ocici says a successful entrepreneur must demonstrate perseverance, resilience, and a long-term vision for their businesses by reinvesting profits into the business for growth and continuity.

"Anybody who can battle this routine of ups and downs is fit to be described as an entrepreneur like the story of Nakumatt, a formerly top 50 entrepreneur across the globe and celebrated on the continent [Africa]. Today, he is gone, [passed on], and children cannot do what he did," Mr Ocici says.

He continues: “Entrepreneurship is a calling, much like a boxer who pours thousands of sweat into their training. He may have some inherent skills but he works hard which pays him. Not many people persevere."

For individuals who cannot pursue entrepreneurship, office-based employment remains a viable option. But this alternative is available to those with some level of education.

Office-based jobs offer several advantages that appeal to many individuals, especially the ‘luxury’ of a steady income that provides a sense of financial security.

"For a job, you simply go for an interview and earn Shs2m every 30 days. You eat well and get lazy," he says.

Mr Ocici’s statement highlights that office-based employment may require focus and diligence. But the demands of entrepreneurship are often more intense and multifaceted.

Entrepreneurs often face a wide range of responsibilities, including business development, marketing, sales, finance, operations, and more.

They must be prepared to wear many hats and juggle various tasks simultaneously, especially in the early stages of building their ventures.

But not everyone may possess the combination of skills, mindset, and temperament required to succeed as an entrepreneur, underscoring why entrepreneurship is not suitable for everyone.

The decision to pursue entrepreneurship should be based on careful consideration of one’s skills, interests, goals, and circumstances.

While entrepreneurship offers opportunities for autonomy, creativity, and potentially higher financial rewards, it also entails greater risks, uncertainty, and responsibility. Therefore, individuals should assess their own readiness and willingness to embrace the challenges and demands of entrepreneurship before embarking on this journey.