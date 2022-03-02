85% of new mobile phone connections are internet-enabled - UCC

The growth in internet subscription in a digital enabled economy has also provided a stream of revenue to telecom evidenced by demand in data. PHOTO | FILE

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • The growth means that at least one in every two Ugandans have an active internet connection, which represents a penetration of 52 percent.

At least 85 percent of new mobile phone connections are internet-enabled, according to details from Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.