Airtel, UNCDF in push to accelerate digital financial inclusion

Airtel Mobile Commerce, in partnership with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), has launched an open application programming interface (API) that seeks to accelerate digital financial inclusion

The initiative, which will effectively allow innovators easy and secure online access, enables users to offer a variety of financial technology (Fintech) services to target audience.

APIs allow different applications (apps) to communicate with each other, thus helping users to make informed decisions on the best alternative.

Mr Japhet Aritho, the Airtel Mobile Commerce managing director, said Airtel continues to build partnership with key players in the digital financial space to empower and connect low-income consumers with access to and utilization of digital services that leverage innovation and technology to promote financial inclusion.

This, he said, will partly be achieved through the open application programming interface as well as continued push for innovation through platforms such the annual 40 Days 40 Fintechs initiative, which brings Fintech players together to discuss and understand issues affecting the industry, after which they can create solutions.

“I can assure you and comment openly that open APIs in Airtel Money would not be a reality today if not for 40 Days 40 Fintechs initiative. In last year’s event, which was season three of 40 Days 40 Fintechs, we picked absence of open APIs as a challenge because everybody was talking about making the platform open,” Mr Aritho said, adding that a month ago, Airtel launched the open APIs and now has about 10 APIs, which enables business digitization.

The 40 Days 40 Fintechs is an initiative of HiPipo, and is organized in partnership with Level One Project, Mojaloop Foundation, INFITX, Cyberplc Academy, Ideation Corner and Crosslake Technologies with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Innocent Kawooya, the HiPipo chief executive officer, said Airtel has been an active and important player in the push to create an inclusive Fintech industry, noting that it was gratifying that the 40 Days 40 Fintechs initiative continues to inspire innovations.

“Airtel Money took feedback from last year’s engagements and acted on it by opening up its APIs to the developers’ community and public. This is indeed a great step in the right direction,” he said.