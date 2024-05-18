Blockchain association gets new boss

Mr Reginald Tumusiime has been named as the new chairman of the Blockchain Association of Uganda (BAU) six years after its establishment.

Mr Tumusiime is taking over from Kwame Rugunda, the founding chairman, who has steered the association since its inception in 2018.

BAU an industry body comprising professionals working with blockchain technology, has been at the forefront of defining Uganda’s blockchain agenda. With several milestones and learning lessons over the years, the association has made its mark and pushed Uganda to become one of the reference nations in Africa on matters of blockchain technology.

At the handover dinner held at the Four Points Sheraton in Kampala on Thursday, Mr Rugunda reflected on the association's journey, the hurdles it has faced as well as its triumphs.

He noted that when they started the association in 2018, Blockchain was hardly understood in Uganda.

“That was the time when there was an onslaught of scams, and so we organized ourselves to defend the industry, guide the public, and ensure correct understanding. With the support of the Central Bank and other stakeholders, we held Africa’s largest blockchain conference and received support from the President which gave credibility to the work that was being done,” he recounted.

The association since then, Rugunda said, was able to do a lot of work to demystify blockchain, which is now being used by key Government agencies like UCC as well as key private sector players such as Nile Breweries, among others.

Rugunda emphasized to the incoming leadership the importance of working closely with government agencies such as the BOU, the Capital Markets Authority and the Financial Intelligence Authority to quickly create the right environment for innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive.

On his part, the new association chairman, Mr Tumusiime hailed Rugunda and the outgoing team for providing a firm foundation on which they will build the industry.

Tumusiime promised to among others foster collaboration to expand the pertinence of the association.



“We think that the next phase of our growth will be primed by the number of stakeholders that we work with,” he said.

The new chairman also announced plans to transform BAU into an emerging technologies association, noting; “We believe that beyond blockchain, there are other new technologies in big data, robotics, and others, and there are young people out there that are innovative but need support and mentorship,” he said.

Speaking as chief guest at the office handover, Ms Josephine Okui Ossiya the CEO of the Capital Markets Authority commended the outgoing BAU leadership under Mr Rugunda for “staying the course” and steering Blockchain technology in Uganda to a point where it has become transformative in key areas such as finance and healthcare.

Ossiya reiterated her agency's commitment to supporting the association in fostering innovation.