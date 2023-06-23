Chipper Cash launches in Rwanda 

Financial Technology (Fintech) company, Chipper Cash has launched in Rwanda, further expanding its operations and push for access to financial services across Africa.

The launch, which was conducted Thursday during the inaugural Inclusive Fintech Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, is part of the wider plan in which Chipper Cash is seeking to accelerate payment solutions across Africa, with at least more than five million customers already on its network across Africa.

Speaking at the launch in Kigali, Mr Jovani Ntabgoba, the Chipper Cash Rwanda country director, said in a statement that the positioning of Rwanda as a financial and technology hub makes it an ideal market for Chipper Cash and its agenda to pursue expanded service offerings.

“We are delighted to launch Chipper Cash in Rwanda, an innovative and forward-thinking market that embraces technology. With our customer-centric approach, we aim to empower individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses by providing seamless access to the financial ecosystem,” he said.

Chipper Cash, which also has operations in Uganda, operates a mobile application that enables users to send and receive money across borders, pay for goods and services globally with cards as well as invest in global markets.

The entry into Rwanda, offers users an opportunity to transact in multiple currencies as well as conduct international remittances.

Chipper Cash also operates a virtual card system that offers users an easy way to shop, stream and subscribe online.

Mr Ham Serunjogi, the Chipper Cash co-founder and chief executive officer, said during the launch that the company is committed to unlocking global opportunities to connect.

As one of the largest consumer Fintech companies in Africa, Chipper is excited to participate and invest in Rwanda’s vibrant marketplace while democratising access to our world-class products and services,” he said.