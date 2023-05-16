Cutting-edge technology boosts Uganda’s oil potential

The entry of China’s most advanced drilling equipment in Uganda’s oil and gas Industry is not only supporting the country to become an important crude oil producer but is exciting the region.

Already the technology that has been deployed at one of Uganda’s major oil fields has been highly appreciated by many oil companies such as Uganda National Oil, Tanzania Petroleum Development Authority and Kenya National Oil.

The Welleader & Drilog system, which combines rotary steerable drilling and logging-while-drilling technology, was showcased by China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) at the 10th East African Petroleum Exhibition held in Kampala from May 9 to May 11. COSL developed this system on its own.

This was widely noted by the East African national oil company and international oil company. Welleader & Drilog and system are becoming another China business card for high-end technical equipment in the East Africa.

The East Africa Petroleum Exhibition is an annual exhibition for the development of the oil and gas industry in East Africa. The exhibition brings together exhibitors from more than 10 countries in East Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

“We have successively demonstrated the latest technologies, products and services, and provided industry-related conferences and seminars. The purpose is to promote the development of the oil and gas industry in East Africa, and play a vital role in the energy development of East Africa,” says Liu Pan of COSL-WellTech.

He adds that Welleader &Drilog is known as the "Pearl in the Crown" of petroleum drilling technology. It is a revolutionary and subversive technological breakthrough in the field of petroleum exploration and development in China. It represents the highest level of drilling technology development in the world today.

The system has been applied in large-scale industrialization and has achieved a milestone breakthrough of "thousands wells millions meters". It can effectively and accurately control and complete complex three-dimensional wellbore trajectories, boundary detection and development of thin oil and gas layers, etc., and acquire geophysical parameters of downhole formations in real time, which is the critical technology of natural gas exploration and development.

Last year, the Welleader &Drilog was introduced in the Ugandan oilfield service marketing with the launch of the Kingfisher Oilfield Project.

In order to enhance the exhibition effect of the Welleader &Drilog system, COSL prepared a full set of 3D printing models of the series products in equal proportions, and produced detailed technical promotional videos and manuals.

The Welleader system uses different technologies to monitor and control the drilling process in real-time. This helps drillers get better data and make better decisions while drilling wells that are not straight up and down, but at angles or even horizontal.