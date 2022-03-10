Data, Fintech fastest growing revenue sources for telecoms 

Revenues from MTN’s Fintechs grew by 10.2 percent, largely driven by mobile money services. PHOTO | FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • According to MTN, active data users grew by 16 percent growth in while total MBs used increased by 47 percent. 
  • For Airtel, data usage per customer reached 3.2 GB per customer per month, from 2.6 GB per customer per month in the prior period. 

Telecoms are leveraging on rapid growth in data and Financial Technology (Fintechs) as new revenue streams, amid low or stagnated growth in voice revenue, according to available data. 

