Digital information hub to improve agriculture trade in central, eastern Africa

The newly appointed executive director Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) Mr Enock Warinda (L) chats with one of the agricultural experts during the opening of the ASARECA consultative meet on Thursday in Entebbe. Photo/ Paul Adude

By  Paul Adude

The executive director Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) Enock Warinda has said the digital ASARECA knowledge and information hub is set to improve trade and productivity of agriculture among member states.
“The hub brings all sorts of data in regard to agricultural research for development in eastern and central Africa, the hub brings with it an e- library which provides documents, journals which the farmers may want to use to improve productivity and trade” he said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.