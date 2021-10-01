Govt rolls out Shs13.4b data sharing digital platform

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Government, through National Information and Technology Authority (NITA-U) has rolled out a $3.8m (Shs13.4b) automated digital platform that will integrate all government ICT systems.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala yesterday, Mr Collin Babirukamu the NITA-U director e-government services, said the platform known as UGhub, seeks to enable, secure and ease data sharing across government systems in a sustainable manner.

The integration platform, he said, is a central point and has so far been distributed in 56 districts across the country, connecting more than 1,400 government offices.

“This UGhub is a channel for data sharing but, with encryption. Other government entities accessing information will have to secure people’s permission. Ugandans will be saved from the long queue when accessing government services as various government offices will be in communication using the platform, “Mr Babirukamu said.

Currently, there is no system to share citizen data. However, government had previously launched the e-government system, which sought to ease inter government communication and data sharing.

The new platform, according to Mr Babirukamu, will also enable citizens to access government services without necessarily having physical contact.

Mr Julius Torach, the ICT Ministry commissioner, said government was committed in transforming of citizens’ lives through leveraging on technology.

He said there was urgency to develop the e-Government as citizens, given the long queues that have been witnessed at government offices including NIRA and passport offices.