HFB mobile banking deepens financial inclusion, says Mugabi

Consumers’ growing desire to access financial services more swiftly and conveniently has seen local banking industry players take to technology to respond to the demand.

As a result, there is now a surge in new banking technologies that is redefining the banking market.

This demand has been further pushed up a notch higher by the high appetite for digital banking experience by a new generation of banking/financial services consumers.

It is increasingly becoming part of the fixture to access financial services from digital channels, leading to a surge in new banking technologies that are defining the banking industry operations as well as experience.

“Now you can officially open an account with the Mobile Banking App,” reads a statement issued by Housing Finance Bank Tuesday morning after Launching Remote Account Opening via the HFB Mobile Banking App in a campaign known as Bwepwa.

The HFB Mobile Banking App is a self-service platform which enables customers to send and receive money, track bank account activity, pay bills, load airtime and now, open an account instantly without visiting the branch.

“We are ever improving our customers’ banking experience,” says the Housing Finance Bank Managing Director, Mr Michael Mugabi.

He continued: “Today, we are taking another stride on this journey through the launch of this new account opening service. Customers can now open an account with us from wherever they are, whenever they want by simply using this HFB Mobile Banking App.”

According to Ms Peace Ayebazibwe, the Executive Director at Housing Finance Bank, the Mobile Banking App can opt to get a MasterCard to enable them to make payments at a point of sale, as well as withdraw money from the ATM or agent locations.