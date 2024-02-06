How AI is changing work environment in E.Africa

Working remotely is increasingly becoming a trend in the East African region. And with Artificial Intelligence tools now in place to monitor and measure remote performances means this hitherto questionable method of work can now be scheduled more efficiently.

For companies and governments in the region where the issue of ghost workers on the payroll looks like a permanent fixture, this innovation looking to enhance human resource efficiency by automating various functions, particularly in the areas of remote work, payroll management, and government-related tasks, comes in his handy.

This solves a lot of “headache” that some if not most HR departments across the region grapple with regularly in the face of evolving work preference as evidenced by growing workforce preferring to work out-of- office to a confined “officially designated environment”.



The innovation by SeamlessHR, one of Africa’s leading payroll and HR software, asserts that the surge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the very core of human resource management.

The company’s chief executive officers, Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, notes that AI, a catalyst for change, is propelling improvements across vital HR functions — from streamlined recruitment processes to performance management, leave management and seamless payroll management.

Speaking at the recent SeamlessHR East Africa Partner’s Conference, themed “Partnering for Profitability and Success in 2024,” Dr Okeleji said the profound influence of AI on the African business horizon aids commitment to innovation to elevate Africa's business ecosystem is unstoppable.

He said: “We are at a crucial juncture, where technology is not just a tool but the driving force behind simplifying critical HR tasks. In the bustling arena of recruitment, work planning, monitoring, performance, and payroll management, the end goal for HR technology firm is to go beyond automating these HR processes to help businesses scale and improve their productivity.

He continued: “It is for this reason that the firm has remained at the forefront of innovation, scripting a narrative of efficiency, precision, and success in the unfolding chapters of Africa's business evolution.”

On Ghost workers

According to a statement by payroll and HR technology company issued earlier today, there is need to actively advance technology in priority areas, including dedicating focus on addressing a significant challenge faced by African governments – the issue of ghost workers.

Dr. Okeleji emphasises the effectiveness of the tool time and attendance module in managing vast workforces, particularly in identifying and monitoring ghost workers.

“SeamlessHR envisions this initiative as a catalyst for transformative change, setting the stage for a more agile, efficient, and technologically advanced future Governments,” he explained.

“For example, AI-driven resume screening is now revolutionising candidate selection, efficiently aligning profiles with preset criteria and drastically reducing preliminary screening time for HR departments.”

Beyond recruitment of government staff, according to the statement, smart scheduling is also reshaping operations for gig workers. Dr Okeleji notes that automation facilitates flexible staff schedules, minimising conflicts, resulting in contented employees and streamlined operations.

As part of its growth strategy, the HR technology company is proactively exploring markets in Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda, further solidifying its position as Africa's premier payroll and HR software provider.