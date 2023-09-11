Makerere launches 5G to monitor Kampala air quality

By Stephen Otage

KAMPALA. Makerere University College of Computing and Information Science has started using 5G network, a high-speed wireless technology, to monitor air quality in Kampala.

Prof Tonny Oyana, the principal of the college, yesterday said they have been able to do so with the help of Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering in China and Huawei Technologies.

“After five hours of concentration, a human being loses attention. ..Makerere University College of Engineering Design Art and Technology is using robots to monitor air quality in Kampala and also for forecasting the weather,” he said.

He added: “In Biotechnology, the College of Health Sciences can now conduct operations using 5G. Mulago hospital is also trying out robotics.”

Asked about the likelihood of 5G technology causing health challenges such as cancer as reported by some scientists in Europe who wanted its roll out blocked in 2017, Prof Oyana said technology is about delivery of services using high-speed internet.

He said Makerere University was able to conduct 70 percent of the lectures online because of such technology.

“I have also read somewhere that someone is already using the technology to monitor his cattle farm in Mbarara when he is in Kampala,” he said.

In July, Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering and other Chinese tertiary institutions visited Ugandan universities and vocational schools to establish partnerships for skills transfer in advanced science and technology.

Makerere University is now setting up a faculty team comprising lecturers and experts to carry out surveys and training.

Currently, 72 international students have joined the China-Africa-Uganda-ICT College under this arrangement, aimed at improving the training system for IT professionals.

