NMG-U steps up digital journey

Stakeholders have emphasised the positive impact of Ugandans’ rapid adoption of digital technology on the country’s development.

This call came amid reports from the Uganda Communications Commission indicating a significant increase in both fixed and mobile telephone subscriptions, as well as Internet subscriptions.

The fixed and mobile telephone subscriptions grew by 600,000 from 28.3 million to 28.9 million, while Internet subscriptions grew by 352,000 from 21.5 million to 21.9 million.

Speaking during signing of a memorandum of understanding among Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), YO TV and MTN in Kampala yesterday, the NMG-U Managing Director, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, said embracing digitalisation is the way to go since the majority of people’s daily activities revolve around their phones.

“Yes, there is need for the big screen in the living room, but portable gadgets like phones are a plus since one can watch whatever they want at any time,” she said.

Ms Nsibirwa said digital technology has the potential to bring the entire world to a single platform, citing partnerships with MTN and Yo TV as a means of consolidating offerings for NMG-U audiences, thus providing an unparalleled viewing experience.

Mr Aggrey Mugisha, the chief executive officer of YO TV, said their partnership with NMG-Uganda would promote local content since all NMG-U products will be on YO TV platform digitally.

“NMG-Uganda has been at the forefront of promoting local content by airing some of the most loved television series like Deception and the hostel, so by partnering with us a local TV then we are promoting government agenda Buy Uganda, Build Uganda,” he said.