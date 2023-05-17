Venture capital firm unveils start up accelerator to boost job creation

In a bid to boost economic growth and create jobs across the continent, venture capital firms like Gullit VC, have devised more innovative ways of supporting Africa’s emerging companies. To make their services easily accessible by startups, the firm has launched its new office in Addis Ababa, which offers an accelerator programme for African startups. “Gullit VC believes investing in African startups can help drive economic growth, create jobs, and solve some of the continent's most pressing challenges,” reads in part a statement released to the media. “And they're doing this by providing free overhead space, administrative services, mentorship, legal services, debt acquisition, financial services, and world-class office space to help startups grow and thrive. They too have got a track record to prove it. Because of their commitment to serve entrepreneurs, the move to set up an office in Addis Ababa demonstrates Gullit's commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging businesses across the continent.

Given its track record, Gullit has provided critical support for numerous early-stage startups, such as WellaHealth, BuuPass, Qene Games, and Gebeya, and they have been able to attain groundbreaking achievements.

Gullit VC emphasises that innovation and creativity are on the rise in Africa's startup scene as entrepreneurs and startups tackle local challenges with innovative solutions across a range of sectors, including Fintech, healthcare, and Edtech.

“With an enthusiastic and self-driven young and tech-savvy population, growing technology adoption, and the availability of funding, creative minds are driving economic growth and job creation, making it an exciting world of adventure where innovative ideas meet boundless enthusiasm," says a public statement they released.

About the accelerator programme for startups

Gullit has launched a new office in Addis Ababa featuring a state-of-the-art accelerator program for startups.

With access to free legal and financial services, as well as a 300-meter co-working space, the office is fully equipped with cutting-edge amenities including coding pods, ame areas, a cafeteria, an outdoor garden workspace, two conference rooms, and a Yoga room.

This exceptional workspace is designed to optimize productivity and enable startups to thrive.

In addition, Gullit has designated two offices for selected startups.

The current tenants include G-Media, a dynamic Branding & Advertising agency with a small animation studio, and KBI, a software development company focused on Business Intelligence in Africa.

G-Media, the media arm of Gebeya, (a Pan-African talent marketplace), is a branding and advertising agency that offers exceptional services to a wide range of local and international clients.

They feature an animation studio that showcases African folklore in an original and authentic way. G-Media’s campaigns for Ethio Telecom’s new super-app and Ethiopian Airlines’ mobile app have successfully driven engagement. In collaboration with Carry1st, G-Media is developing digital marketing content for African games to be introduced and published globally.