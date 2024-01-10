We have installed high-speed Internet ahead of NAM – govt 

Just days to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 + China summits, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has said it has completed installation of internet connectivity at major spots for a better user experience.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing yesterday, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, said they have provided the centres with Wifi-6, which is the latest and modern Wifi that enables the efficient performance of the network device in dense conditions.

“We have finished upgrading the internet services at Entebbe International Airport and [Speke Resort] Munyonyo to Wifi-6. We have also put an internet hotspot at the Kajjansi junctions, Entebbe Expressway at the toll gate, as well as at Hotel Africana, which is going to be a major media centre,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

He added: “The internet at Hotel Africana will assist both our local and international journalists relay information about the summit to the rest of the world. The Internet is going to play a central role in NAM, particularly in communication, to ensure information flows smoothly.”

The ministry has also supported the setting up of two websites for NAM and G77 summits and boosted them with stronger web firewall applications protections to ensure that all content is safe.

Dr Baryomunsi also said Ugandans will continue using this high speed internet after the two summits end.

“In terms of technology, we have set up the high speed internet that Ugandans will continue to use when the summits are done. The services will remain,” he said.

According to the ICT ministry, the new conference centre at Munyonyo will be opened today.

The ministry called on politicians and the public to unite and work together for the good of the country.

“The conferences are not about NRM (National Resistance Movement) or other political parties. Let us put politics aside and uphold the country’s image, since Uganda is known to be a hospitable country,” he said.



Partnership

In a related development, the UN Women, in partnership with the government, have organised an exhibition at Serena Hotel Kigo, dubbed “Source of the Nile Women in Agribusiness Expo/summit” where 40 women will exhibit different crops grown in Uganda for the international delegates.

Ms Paulina Chiwangu, the UN Women Resident Representative in Uganda, said the exhibition will be the launch pad for the future NAM women investment summits, noting that it will nurture partnerships for follow-up investments in catalytic capital for women’s entry into value addition and agro-processing activities.