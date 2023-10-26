Why experts are pushing for telemedicine

The Chief Operations Officer for NetDoc, a telemedicine service Providers, Mr Richard Olowo has urged Ugandans to embrace telehealth care to cut costs and ease access to timely care and treatment.

Telehealth is the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) for exchange of information for diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries.

Speaking at sidelines of the launch of telemedicine healthcare on the Go Campaign in Kampala, Mr Olowo said use of technology to access services, including healthcare, minimizes delays that sometimes result into preventable deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, delay in seeking care, delay in arrival at facility and delay in provision of adequate care are the three major delays linked to maternal mortality.

In Uganda, it is estimated that at least 16 women succumb to pregnancy or children birth-related complications on a daily.

“In today’s first-paced world where technology is rapidly changing the way things are done, travelling for long distances to access healthcare should be optional, since people can access similar services online or remotely,” he said.

“Through the NetDoc APP, clients will be able to consult with specialists, do a follow-up with their specialists without having to leave where they are. In-house specialist and other practitioners can use our platform to see their patients. Our target to have up to 100 specialists at the end of the year,” he said.

Uganda Communications Commission report on the status of ICT for agricultural innovations indicates that health sector is ranked second after education in receiving interest from innovators with 22 percent of the local innovations commercialized.

Government recently launched a five-year digital transformation roadmap 2023/2024-2027-2028 to empower individuals and businesses to fully participate in the digital economy.

According to Ms Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, the hallmark of Digital Transformation is the integration of ICT into people’s ways of life.

“We have seen the positive contributions that we have accrued as a country by adopting ICT as an enabler for service delivery and business. Digital Transformation breaks the traditional barriers of time and distance that were hindering access to services, information and growth of the digital economy,” Ms Zawedde said.

Uganda has since the late 2000s accelerated its advancement of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector and digital transformation through, expansion of the telecommunications and internet infrastructure, digitalization of public services, enactment of IT and cyber legislation and capacity building.