Chicken and vegetable stir fry 

Carrots and broccoli give crunch to succulent cubes of chicken, flavoured with a delicious sweet and savoury sauce. Enjoy this healthy, easy to prepare dish with your family this weekend.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 large broccoli, broken into florets

½kg boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 2.5cm cubes

2 small chicken stock cubes, dissolved in ¼ cup hot water

¼ cup light soy sauce

3 tbsp honey

1 tbsp corn flour/posho flour

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 large carrots, peeled and cut in 2.5cm cubes

2 tbsp oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Roasted simsim seeds (optional)

Method

1. Season the chicken cubes with salt and pepper, cover and put aside. In a small bowl whisk together the chicken stock, honey and soy sauce, put aside. In another small bowl mix the corn flour/posho flour with 1 tbsp of cold water and put aside.

2. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the broccoli and carrots and cook stirring briskly for a few minutes, so that the vegetables remain crunchy. Transfer the vegetables to a plate and put aside.

3. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the pan over medium heat. Cook the chicken cubes in a single layer, without over-crowding the pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. It’s best to do this in batches, adding a little more oil if necessary.

4. Add the garlic and cook stirring for a few seconds. Add the cooked vegetables and cook stirring over medium heat for a few minutes.

5. Give the honey and soy sauce mixture a good whisk and then add it to the chicken and vegetables and cook stirring over medium heat for a few seconds.