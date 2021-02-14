Finger licking recipe for you today

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

Serves 4

Ingredients

- pair of best ends of lamb—ask your butcher to remove the fillets (tenderloin) and trim them; keep all the trimmings and bones, but not the fat, for the stock

16 asparagus spears, trimmed

50g (1/3 cup) shelled broad (fava) beans

50g (1/3 cup) shelled peas

12 baby turnips, trimmed

12 baby carrots, trimmed

8 baby leeks, trimmed

12 small Jersey Royal (or other new) potatoes, scrubbed

12 button (pearl) onions, peeled

50g (2oz) girolle mushrooms, trimmed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the lamb stock

The bones and trimmings from the lamb (minus the fat)

1 tablespoon oil

2 liters’ water

200 ml white wine

A bouquet garni comprising: 2 parsley stalks, 1 bay leaf, a sprig each of thyme and rosemary plus 5 white peppercorns, all enclosed in 2 pieces of celery and tied with string

1 small onion, cut into quarters

½ small carrot, chopped

2 garlic cloves, bashed with the side of a knife

For the mint oil

6 tablespoons mild virgin oil

A small bunch of mint

Method

1.First prepare the lamb stock. Season the lamb bones and trimmings lightly with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a heavy roasting tine (pan), add the bones and trimmings and cook until beginning to colour. Then transfer to a preheated oven 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and roast until golden brown. Drain off the fat and transfer the bones and trimmings to a small stockpot.

Put the roasting tin on the stovetop and pour in a few tablespoons of water and stir over a medium heat to deglaze the tin. Next, add these juices to the bones. Pour in the water and wine and add the bouquet garni, onion, carrot and garlic.

Bring to the boil and skim any scum that has accumulated from the top and then reduce the heat and simmer gently over low heat for three to four hours. The idea is to reduce it to about 1 litre. Adjust the seasoning and strain through a piece of muslin (cheesecloth) of a very fine sieve.

2.For the mint oil, you will need to blend the oil and mint together in a food processor and let it infuse for about 30 minutes and then pass it through a fine sieve and set aside. Put one third of the stock in pan and bring to the boil. Cook all the summer vegetables separately in it until just tender and by the way this can be done well in advance.

3.To finish the dish, season the lamb fillets with salt and pepper and put the remaining stock in a pan that is just big enough to hold the fillets and bring to the boil.

Add the fillets which must be covered by the stock to the boil while the lamb customarily ought to be pink in the centre but this is not a hard and fast rule. Take out of the pan and leave to rest in a warm place for five to 10 minutes. In the meantime, reheat the summer vegetables in the stock in which they were prepared.

4.To serve, cut the lamb into four portions and place in the middle of four deep plates. Arrange the vegetables around the meat and then flood the plates with the stock in which lamb and vegetables were cooked. Feel free to drop a few pearls of the mint oil into the stock. Taste and correct seasoning.