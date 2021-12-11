Prime

Get your kitchen ready  for the holidays

By  A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

What you need to know:

  • Preps. The festive season has kicked in but before you start on your recipes, you ought to stock  your kitchen, writes A. Kadumukasa Kironde II.

In order for today’s Ugandan middle class housewife to keep up with their hectic lifestyle, fast food has sadly become the norm.  Notwithstanding, fast food does not have to mean poor quality fare. Next Sunday, we shall bring you several recipes that can be cooked and ready to serve within 30 minutes; by mixing fresh food with a combination of canned, dried or frozen food in tasty and innovative ways. One would be surprised at the wonderful and professional dishes that can be conjured up and produced to the amazement of friends and family without having to toil all day.  
A well-stocked pantry and freezer are essential where speed is of the essence, as are using fast cooking methods and of course one must have a well-organised kitchen. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.