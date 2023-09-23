How to make muffuletta salad 

There are some recent discoveries in cereal research, both in plant breeding and in the combining of cereals when serving, which without a doubt are hopeful for the future and survival of mankind. Cereals, including the high durum wheats, when eaten alone lack certain essential aminos present in complete protein foods. However, they contain varying amounts of incomplete protein elements and when cereals are skillfully and artfully combined can be served with a myriad of meat, fish, cheese or even soy products which in turn results in these protein elements of the cereal becoming enhanced.

We should note that such combinations have for years have been instinctively and with great skill been available where cereals for the greater part of their staple diet. Thanks to the benefit of science, the Oriental have realised the importance of incorporating into rice small elements of meat, seafood or soybean substances. For that matter, the Moroccans add to their couscous morsels of meat or fish, while in Italy a legion of different forms of pasta based on high-durum wheat have sprung up since the days of Ceres and are customarily served with sauces or fillings that contain meat, seafood or cheese. From Italy, we also find fanciful and melodic names such as fettucine, lasagna, macaroni, mostaccioli, and spaghetti.

Today in any modern supermarket ready to eat cereals are to be found a dime a dozen in mountainous piles of boxes. They are either exploded into puffs under high steam, pressed and dried in different forms from moist pastes or malted, sugared and shattered into flakes. You pay as much for all this processing as well as for the expensive packaging to retain crispiness as you pay for the cereals themselves. It takes more time to cook whole grains yourself or to make up cereal snacks but there is no doubt of the increased nutritive value and economy.

All cereal should be stored, covered against insect or rodent infestation as well as moisture absorption. Raw whole cereals also require storage in a cool place as even mild heat promotes development of rancidity. In America, some cereals such as rice and oats are sold partially precooked the enzymes that hasten spoilage.

Pasta for salads

All cooked pasta can be used interchangeably in any salad, measure for measure. When using uncooked pasta, substitute a pasta close to the shape and size or the cooked volume may vary due to weight differences. If pasta is to be used in cold salad, we suggest that you rinse it in cold water to prevent sticking together and drain well.

In order for pasta to absorb maximum flavour, add salad dressing while pasta is still warm and then refrigerate.

Pasta varieties

Small pastas are ideal for salads, couscous, orzo (Rosa marina), small shells and acini de pepe (dots). If you are using medium pastas we suggest fusilli (cork screw shaped), rotelle (wagon wheels), rotini (spirals), gemeli (two pieces twisted together), radatore (radiator shaped), farfalle (bow tie), conchigile (shells) and last but not least tortellini (stuffed).

Long pasta such as: fettucine, linguine, vermicelli and fusilli are ideal for salads. When you are making salads, they are easier to make if you break them into half or more before cooking.

Muffuletta Salad

Named after the famous Muffuletta sandwich from New Orleans, this salad showcases the sandwich’s savoury filling.

Olive tomato dressing see below

2 cups uncooked mostaccioli

1 tablespoon virgin olive oil

115 g sliced salami, cut into ¼ inch strips

115 g thinly sliced fully cooked smoked ham, cut into ¼ inch strips

115g Provolone cheese cut into ¼ inch strips

Salad greens

Prepare the olive tomato dressing and cook the pasta as directed on the package and rinse in cold water before draining and toss in olive oil.

