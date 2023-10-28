How to make potato and leek soup

A delicious bowl of hot, creamy, potato and leek soup is the perfect comfort food to warm you up on these wet, chilly days. Bacon adds great flavour to this soup, but you can leave it out, if you wish. Serve the soup with slices of hot buttered toast or chapatti for a quick and easy lunch.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

300g potatoes, peeled and diced

1 large leek, well washed, sliced

2 medium-size onions, finely chopped

25g butter/margarine

2 small chicken stock cubes,

80ml (¾ cup) cream/thick, plain yoghurt

120ml (½ cup) milk

200g streaky bacon, chopped

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp salt

Method

1. Dissolve the chicken stock cubes in half a litre of hot water and put aside.

2. Melt the butter in a large pan and fry the onions and bacon, stirring until they turn golden. Remove half the bacon from the pan and put aside.

3. Add the leeks and potatoes to the remaining bacon mixture and cook stirring gently for about 5 mins, making sure that nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan.

4. Add in the milk, chicken stock, salt and white pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pan and simmer until the potatoes are tender.

5. If using plain yoghurt, add it in and simmer for a few minutes. Blend the soup in a blender in batches, until it is nice and smooth.