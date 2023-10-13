How to prepare vanilla cookies

This recipe makes delicious cookies that bake for less than 15 minutes. Have fun making them with your family this weekend and enjoy them with a hot beverage.

Ingredients (Makes 36)

480g (4 cups) all-purpose flour

227g (1 cup) butter/margarine, softened

¾ cup sugar, 2 large eggs

¾ tsp baking powder

2 tsp vanilla essence

Method

1. Sieve the flour and baking powder into a medium-size. Line two or more baking trays with parchment paper.

2. Put the butter/margarine in a bowl and beat together with the paddle attachment, until light and fluffy. If you do not have an electric mixer, use a wooden spoon.

3. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix well. Next, beat in the vanilla essence.

4. Gradually mix in the flour with the mixer running on very low speed, until everything is well incorporated. If you are not using a mixer, gradually fold in the flour, mixing until no traces of flour can be seen.

5. Divide the dough into half and shape into two discs. Wrap each disc tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

6. Preheat the oven to 190C/375F/gas mark 5. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to 6mm (¼ inch) thickness. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters. Form the left-over cookie dough into a ball, re-roll and cut out more cookies. Place the cookies on the prepared baking tray 2½cm (1 inch) apart.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges and bottom of the cookies start to turn brown.

7. Cool the cookies for a 10 minutes on the baking trays, before turning them out to cool completely on a cooling rack.