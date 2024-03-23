Make your own tomato paste at home

One of the best ways of extending the shelf of tomatoes and using them for a long time, is by turning them into tomato paste. These tips will help you make a batch of tomato paste that will add colour to the soups, stews and other dishes you prepare, so that they are rich and full of flavour.

What you will need

For this recipe you will need four kilogrammes of tomatoes, quarter a cup (60ml) of extra virgin olive oil, six sprigs of fresh thyme or oregano, one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, one teaspoon of salt and two extra teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil.

Select good quality tomatoes

When buying the tomatoes, select firm, ripe, bright red tomatoes. Avoid those that are have blemishes or are overripe and mushy, as these will ruin your tomato paste.

Wash and cook the tomatoes

Put tomatoes in a large pan over medium-high heat, with the oil and oregano or thyme and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes or until the tomatoes are tender and the skins have separated from the flesh. Set aside for a few minutes until the tomatoes are cool enough to handle and discard the herbs.

Sieve the tomatoes

Place a fine sieve over a large bowl and press the tomatoes through the sieve. Discard the skin.

Salt, apple cider and vinegar

Stir in the salt and apple cider vinegar and then divide the mixture between two shallow baking trays with rims and bake at 150C/300F/gas mark 2, stirring occasionally, until the tomato puree becomes thick and a deep reddish-brown colour. This may take a quite some time.

Prepare jars for storage