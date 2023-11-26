Salad Palaver- Sunchoke  and Spinach Salad 

With almost everybody from the youngest commoner or peon to the most palsied of patricians, salad nowadays has assumed a legitimately high priority, while at the same time ---increasingly---- first place on the menu.

For reasons that I have never quite fathomed, most people are inclined to prefer it in its traditional location viz. between entrée and dessert---ostensibly because a green salad makes a clean break between meat and sweet. To which I hasten to add that the initial presentation of a light salad at dinner can be a life-saver for a host or hostess whose veritable masterpiece has, in fact, resisted and is not so ready as the guests.

Years ago way back in time, virtually all salads were once light salads: the edible parts of various herbs and plants, seasoned solely with salt----from which the word ‘salad’ is derived. In more or less this form they play a cooperative role in reducing diets, always assuming that further sprucing up is limited to a sprinkling of lemon juice and a touch of vinegar.

For those who can be more expansive, salads mean all sorts of combinations of chilled fruit, vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese, fish etc. Confessedly, I am the first to acknowledge with less than 100 per cent enthusiasm; today we have come to accept the inclusion of cereals and pasta accompanied by some form of moist dressing as part of the salad package.

At informal luncheons they may not only accompany the entrée but actually stand in for it. However, the main danger in the present day embarrassment of salad riches is that in carelessly planned meals the salad frequently tends to compete with the main dish, whenever or however served.

Today salads have become increasingly popular among the Kampala food cognoscenti because they are healthful, easy and ideal for many types of meals while at the same time offering you the creator full and limitless license when making them. Whether they be main dish salads for lunch, dinner to fruit and vegetables salads as accompaniment to any meal.

Given the fact that they tend to be full of color, zest and variety, salads are just what the doctor ordered anytime be it for a buffet, supper, picnic, elegant luncheons or family meals. They are perfect for dinner on a hectic day or on one of those scorching days when you don’t feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen. Convenience products are readily available from supermarkets such as Carrefour make salads even easier with grocers selling meats and vegetables that are packaged “salad friendly,’ cut up and ready to use.

With the coming of Google and the internet, you are at liberty to search and choose from such classics like a Chef’s Salad, or try something unusual like the iconic Asian Beef Salad. Toss up a Chicken Pasta Salad or even something as simple as a Tuna Salad and of course everybody knows about coleslaw and Fresh Fruit Salad!! The list is endless. Last but not least, I highly recommend purchasing a good bottled salad dressing such as Ken’s Steak Out, packaged croutons and shredded cheese. While pasta, rice and grains can be cooked overnight or a few days ahead of time and stored in the fridge.

Sunchoke and Spinach Salad

Serves 6

Sunchoke or Jerusalem artichokes, are paired with lime for a refreshing taste. When entertaining, serve on shredded lettuce. For a more casual meat, toss the lettuce with the other ingredients. Inasmuch as artichokes tend to be seasonal in Uganda, one can always get by with a substitute such as salsify, parsnip or a medium potato.

Method:

Prepare Lime Yogurt dressing in a large glass or plastic bowl. Add the remaining ingredients except for the lettuce and toss. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours or until chilled. Serve on lettuce.

Ingredients

Lime Yogurt Dressing

2 cups washed shredded and blanched spinach

1 cup finely chopped peeled Jerusalem artichokes (about 4 medium size)

1 cup shredded carrots (about 2 medium)

½ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup chopped red bell pepper (about I medium size)

2 cups shredded lettuce