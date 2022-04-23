Shaka Zulu comes to Entebbe

Back in 2002, I wrote thus of this fabled and much loved joint that serves wonderful local food at Kiswa, Bugolobi, ‘Today, Shaka Zulu has matured into a serious eating place where the menu remains simple practical and affordable, and while the place is a beehive of activity and during our recent visit, we were greatly impressed by the standard of food on offer.

The matooke, rice, and sauces were done as well as one should deserve and expect. They offer a variety of luwombo including chicken, goat meat, and ground nut sauce. These are expertly done, tasty and generous in portions.’ Nothing succeeds like success and on Good Friday 15, all roads led to Shaka Zulu, Bwebajja Chapter where we were invited to the opening of the first branch of Shaka Zulu in the area.

The beginning

The retail food business is a cutthroat business and for a business to survive a good 10 years shows that they have not only built up a strong and loyal base; above all they have established and created a good and worthwhile brand.

Bearing this in mind, Umar Kikungwe, the founder and managing director took the bold step of creating a brand new branch of Shaka Zulu on Bwebajja, Entebbe Road.

Interestingly, over the past 10 years, Entebbe Road has become a busy thoroughfare portending well for businesses in the area as it means that people are moving into the surrounding areas and needless to say it is not unreasonable to presume that they are middle class.

Good Friday was the formal opening of the spanking new Shaka Zulu Bwebajja Chapter and by clever happenstance the timing was purposed to accommodate the Muslims who were breaking their fast and observing iftar.

By all accounts they were there in hordes. Admittedly, having multiple serving stations would have been a good idea, though I am inclined to think that many uninvited guests turned up for a freebie and chance to be part of history. Despite the long lines, everybody was accommodated and the food lived up to the expected Shaka Zulu standard. Everyone was fed satisfactorily.

The menu comprised chicken stew, boiled offals, matooke, steamed rice, vegetables and fresh fruits. Speeches were kept to a minimum and Umar promised us that his next branch will be in Masaka. Hope springs eternal, and watch this space.

If you go...

Place: Shaka Zulu Foods Bwebaja Chapter

Entebbe Road, Bwebajja

Our rating: Not to be missed

The space: A large al fresco area that can seat at least 100 people and another 50 can sit indoors

The crowd: Ugandans

The bar: A jug of juice is on the house

The menu: Luwombo of goat, chicken or dry fish in ground nut sauce, chicken or goat pilao accompanied with an assortment of absolutely first class matooke, yams, sweet potato, cassava, pumpkins and greens and passion or hibiscus juice or water. There katogo with offals has become legendary

Sound level: Comfortable

The check: Between shs 40,000 and Shs50,000 for a couple

Parking: Available

Smoke-free zone: Enforced

What we liked: The service is fast, efficient and the food is of a high standard.

If you go: They serve breakfast and mainly lunch and they are open on a daily basis.