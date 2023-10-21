Sweet and savoury baked chicken thighs

These sweet and savoury chicken thighs taste scrumptious, do not require much preparation and will delight the whole family. Make an extra batch and let it marinate in the fridge overnight, so that you can have them for Sunday dinner as well.

Ingredients (Serve 4)

l 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

l 60ml (¼ cup) good quality ketchup

l 2 tbsp brown sugar or honey

l 30ml (2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

l 23ml (1½ tbsp) soy sauce

l 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

l 1 tbsp olive/sunflower oil

l 4 large cloves garlic, minced

l 1 small chicken stock cube, crumbled up

l 1 level tsp Royco mchuzi mix

You will need

A large baking tray

Aluminum foil

Method

1. Mix the ketchup, brown sugar/honey, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, oil, vinegar, garlic, the crumbled up chicken stock cube and Royco in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil stirring for a few seconds and put aside to cool completely.

2. Meanwhile, line a baking tray with aluminum foil, coving all the four sides as well. The baking tray should be large enough to fit 8 chicken thighs in a single layer, without squeezing them together.

3. Place the chicken on the baking tray. Spoon about 2/3 of the sauce over the surface of each chicken thigh and reserve the rest for later. (There is no need to spoon any of the sauce on the underside of the chicken.)

4. Preheat the oven at 220C/420F/gas mark 7 for at least 15 minutes before putting the chicken in the oven. Bake the chicken for 15 minutes.

5. Remove the pan from the oven and turn on the grill at the same heat, (high) so that the heat only comes from the upper element of the oven. Place the rack in the middle of the oven.

6. Turn the chicken over and spoon the chicken juices and the remaining sauce over each piece of chicken.

7. Grill the chicken thighs for 10 minutes or until they turn golden brown. Serve the chicken with the pan juices and enjoy!