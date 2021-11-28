Your fingerlicking riviera salad

Prime

A. Kadumukasa Kironde II



  

There are times you might be bored of dining out to have that salad. Enjoy making the riviera salad at home.
Serves 4
Ingredients
• ½ medium seedless cucumber, peeled and cut into ½ inch dice
• 1 red or yellow bell pepper, roasted, peeled, deseeded and cut into ¼ inch strips
• 1 sprig of fresh thyme
• 2 garlic cloves, lightly crushed 
• 10 tablespoons virgin olive oil
• 12 slices of baguette, toasted
• 1 garlic clove
• 4 eggs, boiled for 5 minutes and then shelled and halved lengthways 
• 8 Nicoise or green olives, a thick slice cut off each and the remainder reserved for another use
• 4 small artichokes (if not available substitute asparagus or Brussel sprouts)
• 500 ml (2 ¼ cups) peanut (groundnut) oil, if not available use canola or almond oil
• 1 celery heart, trimmed, sliced paper thin and set aside in cold water
• 100g mixed green salad leaves (mesclun), these are available already packed and washed from Carrefour or Millennium supermarket, Kisementi
• 4 good size ripe tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and quartered 
• Lemon or lime juice
• 8 spring   onions, white parts only, sliced paper thin
• 8 anchovy fillets packed in oil
• 100g white tuna packed in oil
• 10 basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons
• 8 small red radishes, sliced paper thin
• Salt and freshly ground pepper 
For the tapenade 
 N.B. Tapenade is a Provencal name for a spread, condiment that is made up of pureed or finely chopped olives, capers and anchovies. Its name is derived from the Provencal word for capers and it is a very popular food in the south of France where it is commonly eaten as a starter on bread and can also be used to stuff chicken for a main course.    
• 200g (1 ½ cups) Nicoise olives, pitted
• 1 tablespoons capers, drained and coarsely chopped
• ¼ teaspoon lemon or lime juice
• ½ garlic clove
• 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar 
• 4 tablespoons virgin olive oil
• A pinch of salt
For the vinaigrette:
• 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar 
• 4 tablespoon virgin oil
Method 
1.Place the diced cucumber in a colander and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of salt and set aside for about 10 minutes. Then, gently squeeze the water out of the cucumber.

