‘I cannot wait to worship with you’

You are in Uganda for the first time, what do you know about this country? What are your expectations?

This is my first visit to Uganda, and I am brimming with anticipation to explore a unique facet of Africa. The worship experience on this continent is unparalleled and I am certain Uganda will exceed all expectation.

Have you heard about the Ugandan Rolex, if so are you looking forward to having one?

I am eagerly anticipating it. A Rolex is indeed a valuable treasure, and I am confident that the Ugandan style will be exquisite. It is truly an honour to receive such a blessing.

Back to music, your collaboration with Nigerian artiste Tim Godfrey called Nara is a huge hit here in Uganda. What is the possibility of doing a song with one of our own artistes?

I am constantly seeking collaborations with others, and if the synergy is right, Iam all in. The prospect of discovering and collaborating with talent in Uganda excites me.

You just released a new album last year; Strike The Ground, which is quite energetic. Tell us about it and will you be performing any songs off that album?

Strike The Ground is more than just an album; it is a declaration of faith and empowerment. With each track, we are igniting a fire within believers to rise up and make an impact for God’s kingdom. It is an energetic journey of worship, filled with anthems of victory and declarations of God’s power. Yes, I can confirm we will be performing songs off the album.

How do you balance global fame, ministry, music and family?

Well, you know, it is all about staying rooted in the Word and keeping my priorities straight. My family and my ministry are at the core of who I am, and music is just the vessel through which I express my faith. So, it is about constantly seeking God’s guidance in balancing it all, and making sure I am present and intentional in every aspect of my life.

You had a near death experience. Can you share about this and was that your turning point to serving God?

Man, that was a defining moment for me, no doubt. It was surreal. But in that darkness, I felt a warmth, a presence, something greater than myself. That was my turning point, my awakening to God’s purpose for my life. It was like He said, “Travis, I am not done with you yet.” From that day forward, I knew I had to live for Him, to share His love through my music.

About the concert tomorrow, what do you hope Ugandans will take away from the event?

Oh man, I am so excited about the concert in Uganda. I really hope that people walk away feeling encouraged and uplifted. I want them to know that no matter what they are going through, God is with them and He has a plan for their lives. I want them to feel His love and His presence in a powerful way.

Any last words for your Ugandan fans?

To my Ugandan fam, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you for embracing me, for supporting me, for being a part of this journey. Keep seeking God, keep trusting Him, and remember, you are loved beyond measure. I cannot wait to worship with you all at the concert. Let us make some heavenly melodies together. Much love.

Who is Travis Greene?