It is easier to win souls through music

Tell me more about Henry Hagos?

My name is Henry Lwanga,popularly known as Hagos. I was born and raised in Mukono District, to Stephen Mubiru (RIP) and Annet Mubiru. I am a gospel artiste based in the Netherlands.

When did you go to the Netherlands and what did you go to do there?

I went in 2019 to work and enhance my life. And, I believe everyone gets to a point when they need to boost their finances.

How has life been?

I thank God because life is pretty good. Thanks to the experiences here that I am now doing music.

How would you compare life in the Netherlands to that in Uganda?

It is interesting that life is faster paced here than in Uganda. When you go to the bank or any office, services are provided quickly, something I least expect back home. This has changed my mentality and perspective of life.

Tell us about your music journey?

I have loved music since I was a child. In 2011, I started to sing in church, but things were tough. I had to pause for a bit to continue my education, organise and identify what works best for me. In February 2022, I resumed my calling (music) while in the Netherlands.

Who inspired you to do music?

I always looked up to Maverick City Music, an American gospel music group composed of various artistes.

Why them?

I love what they did for the gospel. They are five-time Grammy award winners something that intrigued me.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry?

Many but most of all, it is hard living in a country where gospel music is not so recognised.

Among your projects, which one stands out?

Bless Me stands out because it was recorded and released during the perfect time and season. Also, the lyrics to the song are personal to me.

Why gospel music?

I am a soul winner. I believe in this generation; it is easier to win souls back to the kingdom of God through music.

Is gospel music profitable?

Yes, it is. However, my purpose is to win souls. I might not earn money through music, but earn a lot through other works of my hand, and that is why I am highly blessed and favoured. Alongside music, I own a cleaning company.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

Immediately after waking up, I pray. I thank God for seeing me through previous day and the night.

When you get to work, what is the first thing you do?

I still pray to have a great day ahead of me.

Your earliest childhood memory is…?

I remember being punished for having a meal at our neighbour’s home. This was such a no-go area back then. I received a good beating and never did it again.

Who was your first best friend?

Alex Lutaaya.

Tell us about your first kiss.

It was nice. I was a little scared and I got so many things wrong. I do not remember which year it happened and cannot disclose the person I kissed.

First book you read?

Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki.

First job?

I worked as a boardroom attendant at Nkuluze Royal Trust (Buganda Kingdom). I was in charge of welcoming the Kabaka’s guests and all his servants who work in the palaces under Nkuluze Royal Trust.

What was your first salary?

Shs800,000 from the Nkuluze Royal Trust.

Quick notes

Current job is…?

I run my own company called Stanet Reborn company. It is a cleaning company in the Netherlands.

What do you like about your job?

I am self-employed and I benefit directly from all my combined efforts. Also, I am my own boss and I decide the time and days to work.

Most memorable experience has been…?

The day I gave my life to Christ. My life has never been the same again.

What is your biggest regret?

Decisions I made based on selfish motives along the way.

What did you use your first paycheck on?