Nyege Nyege: A pass thrills revellers but party spirit took over

For starters, Nyege Nyege festival has the inclination to dance as suggested in their tagline, "The irresistible urge to dance".

The spirit of dance and party has often taken over the festival at the source of the Nile in Jinja.

Singer Alex Bagonza alias A Pass gave life to the festival on day two on the main stage in a thrilling performance that saw him treat the audience to multi-genre music.

It was no shocker that the audience perfectly rhythmed to his music and others took to dancing as he performed a couple of his raggae songs.

With a dismal attendance following the unprecedented terror alert that seemingly scared away many, all stages were lively but the main stage and Uganda Waragi stage offered a different mood.

Much as during the day, the Uganda Waragi stage was more of an alcohol-tasting avenue following the lemon and ginger flavor, later in the day it harboured the best party experience.

Living up to the theme, the Spirit that Binds Us, the stage was a tale of Dejaying, extraordinary dances, and incredible MCs.

Stage gladiator, singer Jemimah Ssanyu was the surprise act of the day as she surfaced with a baby bump and put up an electric performance.

Sanyu is a great match for Nyege Nyege festival given her performance skills.