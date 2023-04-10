Absolute Tonny on ‘Being Loved’

Ugandan jazz artiste, Tonny Musaazi, aka Absolute Tonny, has a new smooth jazz single Being Loved that premiered on YouTube on Friday.

Talking about what influenced him to produce this song, Absolute Tonny said: “I do fusion jazz music and I thought playing a more simpler and rich smooth jazz song will as well introduce my jazz to another audience, more so the title of the song is Being Loved and it speaks volumes be-cause everyone needs to be loved for better human co-existence. When there is love there is no war.”

According to Absolute Tonny, the basis of love is about those who love, those in love, and those yet to be in love and to be loved. The song is more on humanity survival and discipline of looking out for each other and loving each other.

As to when his fans should expect his next album, Absolute Tonny said he has three albums and his next will be titled Being Loved.

“But for two years, starting this year, I will release singles as a new strategy aimed and being efficient and making people yearn to listen to upcoming songs. So, in other wards this is to create thrust,” he said.

On the state of jazz music in Uganda, Absolute Tonny, said from a professional perspective as a musician and jazz music promoter under the Ugandan Jazz music platform - a new record label aimed at proliferation of jazz in Uganda, jazz is still at growth stage. And with more proliferation of jazz recording by Ugandan artists, jazz will get to take off stage after the number of people who are interested and understand jazz culture increases.

“I must state that jazz is not for a specific class or group of people. Even the ordinary masses can listen to jazz. The question is how do we make jazz listenable to ordinary people? I say all radio stations in Uganda should incorporate jazz playing on air because there are more than 400 jazz artists in Uganda, according to an analysis done by the Ugandan Jazz music platform,” the trumpeter noted.

The music genre, Äbsolute Tonny says, needs to get to people other than leaving it to, say, two radio stations that play jazz music for a few minutes.

“If the more than 100 radio stations in Uganda and TV stations play jazz music, Ugandan jazz will grow. Government should step in and promote this kind of music because at the end of the day the government also earns revenue from jazz shows.

Being Loved was produced by Hellaby Blake, with Absolute Tonny on the trumpet, Hellaby Blake on the keyboard, Ryan Truter on the guitar, Sean Sanby on the electric bass and Dane Paris on the drums.

The song was recorded at the Hellaby House Studio in Cape Town, South Africa in December 2022.

Absolute Tonny released his debut album, Oli Wange, in 2017. He followed it up with Tindiga (Town trek) EP in 2021. His second album Do Me Good, was released in 2022.

