Afro scenery on show at lensman exhibition

Pictures of outstanding African landmarks, water bodies, scenic views, and buildings are on display at a month-long International Federation of Photographic Arts (FIAP) World Photographers Conference in Zhejiang Province in China.

The 2022 FIAP World Photographers Conference opened in Lishui on November 17.

The conference was jointly organised by FIAP and the Lishui Municipal People’s Government, under the guidance of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China Photographers Association and the Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee.

The key exhibition of the World Photography Conference—“City of the World”—started on November 17 and runs until December 15 at the Lishui Art Museum and Lishui Museum in Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition was open to the world to collect the most representative works of cities from all over the world, displaying 548 works from 215 cities in 73 countries taken by 252 photographers and organisations.





Theme

The seven African-themed photographs selected by StarTimes are displayed at the exhibition, showing the charm of Africa.

The African-themed photography works selected by StarTimes were taken by Li Chao, the group’s full-time photographer. He took the shots during his travels in various African countries. The shutter framed the innocent smiling faces in the school of Gatumba village in Burundi and the concentration of children watching Chinese movies in Congo (Brazzaville).

The gathering of the Kibera community in Kenya was also recorded from the view on plane; the afterglow of the dusk of the Indian Ocean in Tanzania was touched with the lens; the winding Victoria Falls at the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe was presented with the picture; the tranquility before sunset in the capital of Madagascar was sealed with the photo, among others.