Are women on the right path?

Becky Nantale, presenter KFM

This year’s theme, simply put means giving women a chance to participate at all levels of society and you will in turn see society elevated as a whole. Women tend to be mindful of all those around them and empowering them is a definite credit for any society.

I think investing in women takes more than just giving them space in a boardroom, it is the job of society as a whole to break down barriers that hinder women or female inclusion, in so doing we will grow the feeling or relevance and sense of belonging for women helping society to both understand and appreciate the value of women. Ask yourself in that classroom, “where are the girls?’, at your workplace, ‘’where are the women?”, In corporate entities, how many women are at the helm of power? In homes, how many women are financially secure enough to stay home and get to nurture their families, on that night time talk show, where are the women and if you want them present, must the television or radio show be done at night?

If you are in any space and there are no women, ask yourself why and attempt to answer that challenge, I believe that is how we can invest in women and accelerate progress.

Today’s woman has broken a bit of the glass ceiling, she can vote freely, she occupies various top positions in the workplace, many make it to college whereas before it was rare. This is not to say that today’s woman has arrived at the point of equality and equity. She, however, is not where her counterpart started and I reckon she owes a debt of gratitude to the women of the past for their fight in getting here.

There has been some form of progress but women are far from where they ought to be so more needs to be done. Educate the girl child, push women into policy making spaces so they can make laws and systems that help reduce the inequality for women in society, make stringent laws against injustice towards women and the girl child, give women the same pay as men for work done, allow women to have agency over decisions that affect their well-being, their minds, intellect, fertility, finances, spirituality, family etc.

Women can be pro - active in demanding for resources and opportunities to promote their economic and personal growth. We should stop asking for seats at the table and just take whatever we need to grow, we are not victims or begging to be allowed to be, we already are so all that is left is for us to arise and do, society be damned, start that business, ask for what you believe your services are worth professionally and stick to it no matter what.

Take time off to groom your interests, speak up for others, put pressure on society to prop up the law on aggressors against women, speak up against injustice and violence, make room for other women when you get to the top.

Jan Napio, Presenter Radio One

You know that overly used saying, “Educate a girl child, and empower a nation”? Well, it is still as true as the first time it was used and I believe that is what this year’s theme is really about. When you want widespread lasting and effective change, invest in the women and then they will automatically become the change agents.

Women are natural enablers, so if you are looking to change things, equip them. And this is not to say that the other gender should be ignored and be left to wild about (twabavako dda, bakola byebagala), although there is some wisdom to this, no. The change or progress that women will accelerate affects both men and women. It is all-inclusive, or at least it should be. Investing in women accelerates progress. ‘’Fear women’’ is not just a phrase.

If we compare the woman of today and the one of yesterday, today we live in very different times and because of this, life demands differently from me than it did from Napio of 1603. And in 10 years, the issues that women will grapple with will still be different. They will probably be fighting for jobs and husbands with robots. Our lifestyles are different, gender roles are getting blurred, life choices such as whether to get married or have children are different, career limitations are lifted, and these days even women can walk around with murderous body odour and not be summoned to a clan meeting for questioning as to why they are not making use of the water in the matooke saucepan. And it is not to say those who came before us had it easier. The contexts are unique and all come with different challenges. So the same biology (except for hair and certain body parts sold at Mabirizi Plaza) but completely different geography, economics, etc.

Have women made progress? It depends on how you measure success. If you are measuring quantitatively, then yes. We see a lot more women in public office, school, government, business, etc. But quantitatively, now that is where we need to plant a ka stick (simba wo akati). Let’s add quality to this progress campaign aFind another woman to educate, inspire, encourage, help, etc.

Cotilda Inapo, Comedian

This year’s theme simply speaks of value addition and seeing value in a woman. As women, let us keep building value so it is easy to get investment. The point is to accelerate progress, meaning there must be some level of progress on our part.

Today’s woman is simply the evolving woman. The woman before has not disappeared, she remains a part of the woman today but we keep finding ways to exist in the times we find ourselves. Women today have made great progress in literacy, economics and entrepreneurship but some areas have suffered as a result. To accelerate progress is a balancing act but so far so good and we must celebrate how far we have come.

As a comedian, my call is to build up and mentor more comedians to carry on the art. Stakeholders can invest in the comedy industry through aiding distribution of comedy content and also partnering with comedians to set up venues that comedians can access at fair rates to showcase their art.

Nisha Kalema, Actress

In this day and age, it is absurd not to invest in women. We hold the power, passion and the drive for prosperity. Women make up half of the global population and excluding them from economic opportunities hinders overall economic development and growth.

Investing in women can lead to greater gender equality, which is not only a fundamental human right but also beneficial for society as a whole.

Studies show that when women are economically empowered, they are more likely to invest in their families and communities.

Women bring different perspectives, skills, and experiences to the table, leading to more innovative and effective solutions.

Closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship and leadership can lead to increased profits and productivity for businesses.

Investing in women can break the cycle of poverty and improve overall quality (our fundamental basic rule of existence is to multiply everything including success).

The next generation stands a better chance with more illuminated mothers since they are mostly the ones to nurture.

Dora Mwima, Entrepreneur

This theme highlights the need to recognize the value of supporting women’s education, health, and economic empowerment. From my perspective, this theme emphasizes the importance of giving women equal opportunities to thrive, which ultimately benefits families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

Yes yes! The woman today has access to education and opportunities compared to the past.