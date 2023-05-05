Catching up with TV darling 'Nakawunde' Harriet Makubuya

Starting out

Harriet started her career in the arts at an early age, first as a dancer and as an extra in several plays. After gaining some experience, she was given bigger roles and it was then that she got a chance to be starred in a bigger production (That’s Life Mwattu). That is when she gave up on dancing.

The Nakawunde storyline

A prominent doctor, Dick Walusimbi (RIP), dumps his spoiled partner Vicky (Rose Kamya) and replaces her with a village belle (Nakawunde).

Fresh out of Kiboga village, Nakawunde must navigate her way to town life and figure out how city life is. It is her naivety that evoked amusement among viewers. She had to find her way around the kitchen with things she has never encountered in her life.

“I acted as a naïve village girl who did not go to school due to poverty, she did not know about high life in town but happened to get married to a doctor who brought her to town and gave her an education but she later turned into a street girl and separated with the doctor,” she explains.

Harriet starred as Nakawunde in 799 episodes of That’s Life Mwattu.

End of the road

Nakawunde had become the people’s favourite. Her transition story was captivating but despite having a blossoming career in acting, she gave it all away and decided to travel abroad for greener pastures in 2002.

“It is good to leave on a high note when you are still desired. Secondly it was a change of career to plan a better future for my family,” she says of her decision to relocate.

She adds that she felt she had given enough to this industry and the country as a whole so it was time to concentrate on her personal life.

Change of name

Career is not all she changed in the process. Once known as Harriet Nalubwama, the former actress now goes by the name Harriet Makubuya after taking on her father’s name.

Life now

After the drastic decision, Makubuya decided to settle abroad where she has been for more than 20 years. She is a professional nurse dealing with mental health patients.

“I am concentrating on my career in nursing and management, I am also trying to raise cancer awareness among women. Women need to be proactive in self-assessment of their breasts and to have regular examinations at least every three years,” she said.

Nakawunde with comedian comedian Chiko. PHOTO/EDGAR R. BATTE

Asked whether she has ever been tempted to return to the stage, the former dancer said the thought has never crossed her mind but is open to mentorship.

“Currently I am doing well in my nursing career, I believe I gave my fans the best and I can only support or mentor whenever possible.”

Returning home

The former actress was sighted at the first edition of the iKon awards a couple of weeks ago but says she comes regularly to rest and see her family.

However, her return this time round was much more than attending the awards ceremony and seeing her family. She also came to promote her project on cancer and mental health awareness among women.

“My project is called ‘With you and For you’ and it is going to start in London and then to Uganda. I work with Josephine Muwonge, who runs the mental health side from Manchester,” she said.

On making it to the big stage, Makubuya advises any aspiring actors to be humble and respectful both to your peers and fans.

“Be approachable because the fans build you to stardom with their support; be calm in all seasons, keep yourself and family private from the media to enable them live their lives, be smart and presentable at all times and live a life as one desires not as the public demands,” she adds.

Comparisons

Having actively participated in TV drama during its infant stages, Makubuya has seen a lot of changes happening in the industry, she points out how talented people are able to create their own skits.

“There are new writers making works in English, which makes our products sell globally. This has led to integration with the outside world and exposure, which benefits everyone,” she adds.

Nakawunde with comedian Richard Tuwangye. PHOTO/EDGAR R. BATTE

Besides that, Makubuya says there are many avenues to showcase one’s talent these days unlike before where TV was the only avenue that sold talent. This, she says is very good for creatives but the only challenge is that there is no scale for artists to be paid.

Personal life