Comedian Kalela got a zip failure on stage

You might have come across Daniel Kalela who describes himself as a comedian, actor, and TV presenter. Kalela is popularly known as the host of Comedy Store, a weekly comedy show that happens at Lazio Bar every Wednesday.

How do you define your style?

I have no definition of my style but just want people to know that we as comedians also give respect to our work the same way bank managers, ministers, MPs among others do.

You are among the few comedians who rock suits most of the time when you are on stage. Why did you choose this kind of dress code?

I rock in suits because at all those events, we have many people in the audience and the only way to show them that we appreciate their love and support and also give value to their money is to be smart. I do not think they would love to see someone who they support looking shabby in front of them.

And, your suits are fitting. Why do you prefer them that way?

I prefer fitting because of my body structure and besides I have designers who advise me accordingly depending on the theme of the show.

Well-fitting outfit sometimes comes with disadvantages, especially wardrobe malfunction. Have you ever faced any?

Yes, I got a zip failure while I was on stage.

How did you go about it?

Being a comedian, I just kept playing around with it with a joke and people did not get it at all.

How many suits do you own?

I have five suits in my wardrobe though I play around with them. You could think I own more than 20 suits.

Who designs you?

Max Fashions at Namaganda Plaza and JB Fashions at Equatorial Mall.

How often do you go shopping?

I rarely go shopping that is the fact. My outfits find me where I am. My designers know what I want and what looks good on me. However, when I see something I like, I will definitely get it especially when the negotiations are favourable. I like supporting young people from around.

I can even be driving to my home village in Kamuli District and decide to support people along the road.

How much do you spend on shopping?

That is a very hard question because I have not been able to track my expenditure.

When was the last time you went shopping?

I do not usually go for scheduled shopping. I just find myself shopping, the moment I find interesting outfits.

What is the most expensive item in your house and how much is it?

I have a suit that cost me Shs700,000 that I bought from JB Fashions. I felt I needed that kind of outfit to sit on the table of men.

And the cheapest item you own?

A shirt that costs Shs10,000.