East African filmmakers to put best foot forward

Seven filmmakers from Eastern Africa are among the 35 participants from 22 countries across Africa, who are taking part in the South African DFMI Business Lab.

The selected participants in the third edition of the DFMI Business Lab organised by the Durban FilmMart Institute are undergoing a 12-week online business development programme aimed at nurturing and empowering producers with the necessary skills to effectively engage in a global market.

The programme is presented in partnership with DW Akademie and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The online programme commenced in October. The participants from Eastern Africa are Naseeba Bagalaaliwo (Uganda), Abdifatah Abdi (Somalia), Doreen R. Kilimbe (Tanzania), Habtamu Mekonen (Ethiopia), Ian Tarimo (Tanzania); Nduruka Njoroge and Sally Ngoiri (Kenya).

“[…] this is a good opportunity for me to learn, grow and hopefully implement what I learn to turn my business into a success. Apart from that, DFMI also provides an opportunity for me to connect with other filmmakers and mentors from around the continent, which is an added advantage,” Ms Ngoiri said.

Mr Tarimo, who works with Dar es Salaam-based Tai Animations, said the programme has helped him transit effortlessly “from the non-profit sector to full-time business management within the animation industry.”

He added: “The training at DFMI has been quite productive thus far. We have delved into two crucial topics: finance management, which encompassed company formation and compliance considerations, and a detailed exploration of the Business Model Canvas for film producers.

Both sessions were expertly facilitated by well-recognised individuals, making the learning experience highly engaging and participatory.”

Mr Tarimo expressed confidence that the valuable knowledge he has picked will “contribute to the development of the animation industry in Tanzania.” Ms Magdalene Reddy, the director of DFMI, said the lab, that is in its third year, not only provides “filmmakers with the expertise to expand their film career [but has also] created a sense of community between the producers.” It does this, she adds, by “inviting [the producers] into a peer-to-peer support system where they are free to share opportunities and learnings as they engage in the film industry.”



The lab will focus on modules such as financial management, business management, intellectual property and entertainment law, distribution, and co-production. This is led by film and creative industry professionals from Burkina Faso, Canada, France, Kenya, South Africa, and the USA.

“I expect to learn how to run and maintain a long lasting successful business model. I also expect to walk away with lifelong friendships and business partners,” Ms Ngoiri revealed.

On his part Tarimo said: “My expectations for this lab are quite optimistic. I anticipate ongoing skill development that is directly relevant to my role as a film producer, and I have confidence that the upcoming facilitators will continue to be outstanding.”

He added: “I am looking forward to further nurturing meaningful relationships with my fellow participants. Who knows, perhaps there will be opportunities for collaborative projects in the future.”

The Tanzanian is looking forward to shooting films from locations such as Zanzibar, Cape Town, Morocco, Nigeria, and Kenya.