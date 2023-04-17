Gospel artistes applaud Viga Awards team

She could not hold back the tears. Betty Namaganda was overwhelmed by the Gospel Legend Award along with Pastor Robert Ssenyonga. The award had been conferred upon them by organisers of the Victoria Gospel Music Awards (VIGA).

Born in 1970, Namaganda has been a gospel singer for 32 years and has released 10 albums. In her acceptance speech, she emotively gave glory to God and thanked organisers for the recognition and support of gospel music.

Precious Magezi took home the accolade for Lifetime Ministry Support Icon.

“I encourage and call everyone to dedicate and use our gifts and talents to bless others and give honour to Yahweh the giver, in a humble way, for the earth and all He has given us belong to Him. Thanks also to Viga Awards director and the Daily Monitor too,” she said, adding that she is humbled to be appreciated, which will hopefully inspire other young people to serve God.

The Jehovah Shalom Acapella, who bagged the Acapella category award, expressed their honour, joy and gratitude and promised to work hard and remain witnesses for Jesus.

“We strive to use our God-given talents to spread the gospel, love, hope, and positivity through music. We believe that our voices are a gift from God, and we are honoured to use them to inspire and uplift others. We could not have achieved this award without the tireless support and encouragement of our families, friends, and fans. Your unwavering prayers and belief in us motivate us to continue creating and sharing our message of hope,” the six-member group said.

There was an amazing recognition from Annabella Wabs, who thanked God for helping her win. She was encouraged by the nomination, which only proved that her work is being recognised.

“At times if no one thanks you for what you do, it could be that you might be doing something wrong or something that has no positive impact, but if someone says thanks, it acts as fuel to push you ahead amidst numerous challenges. This award has created a good feel about my calling, my music and somehow I would say it is proof that I am on the right track,” Wabs explained.

DJ Pius said being recognised as Best Gospel DJ for the fourth time, made him understand that the crowd they are serving appreciates the work they do for the kingdom in extending the gospel.

“This award means authenticity. As Christians we need to adopt to the Jesus model - pray, make disciples and reach out to lost souls with our gifting. We are a movement of the gospel disciples and mission,” DJ Pius said.

Joanita Bukenya appreciated the Viga Awards for their contribution in lifting the gospel music banner and encouraging young stars in the gospel music. The awards were established in 2007.

“The best praise song of the year award is a great milestone in my music career. It has stirred up the music spirit in me and given me reason to pray and hustle more. I encourage all potential people and organisations to support the awards,” Bukenya implored.

“It feels great to be appreciated for the efforts you put in, in silence but get publicly rewarded. It is an encouragement to even work harder. I thank God for the favour and grace bestowed upon me over the years without which it would be impossible to reach these milestones. This award is a symbol of love from my fans and an encouragement to work even harder in my music career,” Pastor Justine Nabbosa said.

Simeonel Bisaso said it was a great thing to be recognised for the music he does.

MP Racheal Magoola cheers on Songriter of the Year, Eng. Brian after handing his his award.

“The Vigas have been there for some time. In 2007 I won in a group called Dynamics. We won the best Rn’B song award. Winning a Viga award again in 2023 as a solo artiste is a plus for me,” he elatedly added.

In his award acceptance speech, Engineer Brian, who bagged the Songwriter of the year award said he was inspired to start a singing career by Baby Gloria in 2008.

“I started working on my vocals. In 2014, I released my miraculous song, Ndituula (My journey). Since then, I never looked back. Along the way, some of my fellow artistes saw potential in my lyrics and eventually I became a songwriter. In 2021, I started my movie career in Gutujja, Taxi 24 and Kojja series. I am currently a gospel artiste, songwriter and actor/director,” he explains.

John Marie said it was a blessing to be one of the winners in this year’s Viga awards, an encouragement to those in the Christian music ministry. It has been a challenging experience for Nicholas Nyombi organising the awards, owing to his limited resource portfolio and attraction of sponsors.

Whereas the artistes extend their sincere appreciation to the organisers of the Viga awards, they implored the sponsors and other supporters to assist Nyombi sustainably continue recognising talent within gospel music circles.

“Though the event happened, there are many gaps because of funds yet the vision is so great. Up to now some of us have not received our accolades. There is need for support,” he elaborated.

Coopy Bly won best Reggae song.

In the same line of imploration, Pastor Wilson Muwanguzi, who wom the Traditional Pop/Kadongo Kamu category along with John Marie for Mukama Yakuuma, said the recent award ceremony faced logistical challenges despite the good intentions.