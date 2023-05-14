I grew a beard by accident — Derrick Dasha

When did you start growing your beard?

I initially had a very thin beard in 2013/14 and from there, it grew to moderate size but when Covid-19 struck, it changed everything. During total lockdown, I could not access my barber and I looked like a cave man. When the economy opened up, he came around with his equipment and decided to just shape it which gave me a new amazing look. I fell in love with the new look and have since made it my signature look.



Who did you look up to when you were growing your beard?

No one. It was something my barber and I decided to try it out. In my family, people do not have that much facial hair and my dad prefers a clean shaven look.

What length do you prefer?

My current look is the best and never beyond it. I would not want it so long because like they say, too much of anything is always bad.



How many times do you visit a barbershop?

I visit my barber once a week but when my week is so busy, I go in the course of the following week.

How much do you spend at the barbershop?

I will not tell you how much I spend but I can tell you that I do my hair trimming and cleaning at Sparkles Salon, Forest Mall branch. They are responsible for my look for a long time.

Any particular products that you use on your beard?

It is ironic but I do not use anything. My beard is as natural as it can be. It is genetic. The rest is spray here and there.

What is your daily grooming routine?

It begins with showering, scrubbing and combing it. I make sure that it is neat. I believe in neatness 24/7.

Razor or cream?

Razor. Full edges and sharpness all the way.

What is the worst you have ever done to your beard?

None at the moment, I love my beard, it is my identity and brand.

What style puts you off (the no-no beard style?)

Plaiting and adding colour to your beard. I am not saying this in bad faith because if that is what someone is comfortable with, then that is fine but it does not settle well with me.

What is the craziest thing you have done for your beard?

It is not easy making sure your beard is good. It requires a lot of work. You just have to make sure you maintain the neatness. That is crazy. I think it’s the only good thing I have on myself. I like the fact that it stands out and it’s easier when someone is describing me.



If you woke up without your beard, which person’s beard would you wish for?

Nobody. It is a beard, it grows. Like I said, I was not inspired by anyone to grow this beard and it is not something I would sit back and I am like my beard is gone whose beard can I steal. It is here to stay considering other factors remain constant.

Two cents