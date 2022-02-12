Meet the faces behind your radio mic in Uganda

February 13 is World Radio Day. PHOTO/COMBO

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Celebrate them. Today is World Radio Day, the theme is Radio and trust this is an occasion to draw the special attention to the unique value of radio.
  •  We put faces to the names of the several radio presenters from the different regions in Uganda.

DJ Cryton
His real name, Cryton Twinamasiko got employed as a radio presenter at Voice of Kigezi FM radio station in Kabale Town in 2008 after graduating with a  Bachelor of Mass Communication from Uganda Christian University Mukono.
Now 14 years on radio, being professional, committed and hardworking have helped him to rise from  presenter to station manager of Rubanda FM a sister radio station of Voice of Kigezi in Kabale.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.