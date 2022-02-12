Meet the faces behind your radio mic in Uganda

DJ Cryton

His real name, Cryton Twinamasiko got employed as a radio presenter at Voice of Kigezi FM radio station in Kabale Town in 2008 after graduating with a Bachelor of Mass Communication from Uganda Christian University Mukono.

Now 14 years on radio, being professional, committed and hardworking have helped him to rise from presenter to station manager of Rubanda FM a sister radio station of Voice of Kigezi in Kabale.

“I started as a presenter of Hot Spur, Highland Tunes and Dance Party in English and Runyakitara on Voice of Kigezi FM. Later, I was appointed producer and programmes traffic officer at the same radio station. In 2019, I was appointed station manager for Rubanda FM,” Twinamasiko says.

DJ Cryton. PHOTO/FILE



His passion is mentoring other journalists because he believes that everyone should be given an opportunity to exploit their talent. He adds that working in electronic media, especially radio stations has helped him gain exposure, communication skills and personal development.

His worst experience: Listeners used to insult him.

His favourite: Listeners appreciating him for the work well done.

Favourite quote: I am not saying I am gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world. Tupac Shakur

Noah Wapera

Wapera works for 89 Smart FM in Jinja, and hosts one of the biggest entertainment shows and the biggest urban entertainment music show which runs every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

“My show targets all music lovers, but mostly it has been followed by the youth and corporates. It is 95 per cent English with a bit of Luganda,” Wapera says.

His media journey started in October 2017 at Step TV in Mbale where he did a music show for two years, and later joined Step FM.

“I was running three shows; a midmorning, countdown every Saturday and a late night love show which put me on the map and won me an award,” he says.

He also says his confidence made most people believe he had been in the industry for long. The passion was right for the job except that he went two years without pay.

Noah Wapera. PHOTO/COURTESY



He adds that to him; media - radio or TV is like therapy, a place where he finds his joy but also always sees himself as a problemsolver to his listeners and viewers.

“I play music which encourages people.”

“I believe that when I am on radio I speak to so many people who are going through many challenges, the heartbroken, the discouraged, the abused, the lost, the stressed, and the bored. I always put myself in a position of helping those people to find their way out. I like my job because it helps me help other people.”

His favourite song: Let us Unite by Tramah Ug featuring Shary Jay which reminds people to learn from our forefathers and it encourages us to work together.

Ritah Kobusinge Akiiki

She is a radio presenter at Fort Portal Catholic Diocese owned Jubilee Radio 105.6 FM.

She presents Jubilee N’omukozi and Akaraaba Kayugi from Monday to Friday and Wednesdays respectively in Runyakitara (Rutooro). Jubilee n’omukozi addresses everyday life issues of work and family. The programme has earned her a nickname, Family Counsellor.

Ritah Kobusinge Akiiki. PHOTO/COURTESY

People in families with challenges write letters to her and she reads them on the programme and after she engages the audience for advice. It helps her audience share ideas on successful living in families and work. The programme runs from 10am to 2pm. The Akaraaba Kayugi programme profiles people who have made an impact in society, the programme has inspired many people.

Kobusinge’s career in media spans seven years. She started out as a news reporter at Hits FM in Fort Portal before joining Jubilee radio in 2014 as a presenter. She holds a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from Uganda Pentecostal University and plans to enrol for a bachelor’s in the same profession. Favourite quote: “No condition is permanent, your life is your responsibility.”

DJ Muteesa Pro

DJ Muteesa Pro is a household name in Masaka City and the vicinity where Buddu FM commands listenership. Although he had been forced into carpentry by his father, he knew that his calling was in music. Today, he is one of finest deejays in Uganda.

“My real name is Fred Muteesa, but many people know me as DJ Muteesa Pro, because I am into music production,” he says.

DJ Muteesa Pro, PHOTO/COURTESY



Born in 1982 in Nabinene Village in Masaka City, Muteesa attended Nganwa Junior School in Kabwohe and later joined St John’s Rutsya Secondary School in Kaberebere, Isingiro District.

DJ Muteesa Pro attained computer skills from using his father’s computer at home. When his father relocated to Masaka in 2014, Muteesa moved with him and got a job as a DJ at Ambience Discotheque-Masaka .

“The computer skills helped me to advance my career. I later got another job at Radio Equator in Masaka as a radio music presenter after being spotted by Kyakuwa Mayanja ‘Fino’ who was a production manager at the station then,”

Mr Muteesa later joined Radio Best–Masaka where worked for close to three years before crossing to Radio Buddu where he has worked for six years as a presenter and music director. The Luganda programme is popular among music lovers.

Favourite music: Madonna and Madilu System.

His favourite quote: Success is not given, it is earned.

Yusuf Mayanja Musisi

Mayanja Musisi is a radio presenter at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU FM) based in Mbale main campus in Mbale City. Mayanja is one of the most listened-to presenter by the communities in Elgon region Bukedi and Sebei region. The presenter who started as a sports commentator in 2006 after leaving Signal FM, is the station manager at IUIU FM.

“I have volunteered at different radio stations including, Sky FM, BBS FM, Star FM but the first radio station to give me employment placement was Signal FM in Mbale but I left for IUIU FM,” he says.

Yusuf Mayanja Musisi. PHOTO/COURTESY



“While volunteering, I used to do comedy; imitating Kayibanda but when I got permanent employment, I began with a sports programme and did football commentaries,” he says.

Mayanja who has spent 10 years as manager also presents Zukuka Oyiiye a morning show in English and Luganda from Monday to Friday.

“The programme has different segments, and our target audience includes farmers, businesspeople, employees, and the youth,” he says.

He adds; “We have a number of listeners who call in to inform us on what is happening in their lives, challenges and solutions which have a big audience.”

Mayanja says radio journalism has exposed and transformed his life. He also lectures radio and advanced radio production at Islamic University in Uganda.

Most memorable experience: He went to Turkey for a training.

“I learnt a lot about radio production, engineering and presentation, which has made me a seasoned lecturer of radio and advanced radio production,” he says. Mayanja advises people to love their job, work hard and aim for big opportunities.

Duncan Twesigye Ssalongo

Voice of Kigezi’s celebrated talk show host, Runyakitara newsreader and Ruhondeza morning show celebrity, Duncan Twesigye Salongo joined electronic media in 2006 as a radio presenter. He was in Senior Five at Kent Foundation School in Mbarara District, and he says hosting President Museveni twice is the most memorable moment of his career.

Duncan Twesigye Ssalongo. PHOTO/COURTESY



“After completing Senior Six, I was employed at Greater African Radio in Mbarara in 2008 where I worked for two years before joining Mbabule FM in Sembabule District. In 2012, I went to Endigito FM in Mbarara where I worked for one and a half years and in August 2013 I returned to Mbabule FM but two months later, I joined Voice of Kigezi FM in Kabale,” Twesigye says.

He says reading Runyakitara news every day has helped him to stay abreast with current affairs besides helping him to design topics for Orukiiko, his popular Saturday political talk show.

Favourite music: Any song by Bob Marley.

Korongo the Panadol

When Goddy Ogwang, 39, started his journey as a drama actor on Radio Apac 92.9 FM in 2008, he had no idea that one day he would become popular in Lango sub-region. Today, Ogwang, who is known by his on-air name, Korongo the Panadol, is a household name. Ogwang gained fame after joining Radio Divine FM, also in Apac Town, in 2014.

He runs Divine Ally (locally known as gony komi) from 8pm to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, and the show is aired in Luo.

Korongo the Panadol. PHOTO/COURTESY



Gony Komi is the most listened to show on Divine 92.9 FM since it is broadcast at the time when majority of the people are in their homes after work. The show features educational topical discussions on societal issues, fun and comical stories which are ideal for young people and adults.

Favourite song: Ganja Farmer by Marlon Asher.

Favourite quoute: “There is still hope for a tree that has been cut down.”

Saphira Asasira

Born 28 years ago in Ruhanga Itojo Sub-county Ntungamo District Saphira Asasira is that passionate news anchor and presenter of Lunch Time Special and Evening Drive at Radio Ankole in Ntungamo Town. The graduate of Mass communication and Journalism does mainly music and call in shows. “I love music so much, I love playing the best music for my audience. I am always encouraged when they call in and ask for some more music. It enables me research and give more to them,” Asasira says. She has been a belle of the radio listeners since 2015. Her programmes are the most listened to in Ntungamo town.

Saphira Asasira. PHOTO/COURTESY

Favourite song: Kimuli Kyange by Vinka

Favourite quote: The Bible says “Vanity of vanities is vanity.”